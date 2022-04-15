ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

SWAT team responds to barricaded gunman at NW Atlanta grocery store

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
fox5atlanta.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA - The barricade gunman who initiated a SWAT standoff following a shooting in northwest Atlanta Friday morning is still at large. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department said at around...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
11Alive

Man wrongfully accused of shooting Clayton County Police officer speaks out

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Arterio Crumbley is now a free man, out of jail after being wrongfully accused of shooting a Clayton County Police officer. In the original incident on March 2, police said Clayton Officer Ryan Richey was shot in the waist during a response to an armed robbery call in front of a business on Riverdale Road. A victim in the armed robbery was also shot in the hand, police said.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Swat Team#Atlanta Police#Barricade#Swat#Nw Atlanta
SFGate

S. Carolina officer didn't see a gun before fatal shooting

A small town police officer in South Carolina charged in the fatal on-duty shooting of a man after a five-minute car chase repeatedly told investigators and her boss the man had something in his hand, but she did not know what it was, according to dashboard camera footage. The camera...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

12-year-old arrested for shooting and killing classmate at school

A 12-year-old child died after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Greenville News that the child who was killed was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson. He was shot at least once in the school by another 12-year-old student who has been arrested. A coroner confirmed Friday that Jamari was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.The student who allegedly shot Jamari left the school after the shooting and was found hiding under a deck at a nearby home, the sheriff's office said. The boy is expected to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
11Alive

22-year-old confessed in deadly DeKalb gas station shooting, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 22-year-old has confessed to killing a bystander at a DeKalb County gas station earlier this month, police say. DeKalb County Police said the man is in jail after confessing his involvement in a deadly shooting by a Shell gas station along Covington Highway on March 3. Investigators said they have also recovered the gun used the night of the incident.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta baby in critical condition, 2 arrested

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been charged and arrested after a baby was discovered to be injured and is currently in critical condition, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On March 18, around 12:40 p.m., officers and detectives responded to the Hilton Garden Inn, after employees with...
VALDOSTA, GA
The Independent

Two people killed and five wounded in shooting in Los Angeles suburb

Two people were killed in a weekend shooting near Los Angeles and five people were wounded and hospitalized, authorities said.The gunfire erupted at about 4pm Sunday on a residential block in the community of Willowbrook, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of downtown Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.A 17-year-old boy and a man died at the scene, officials said. Sheriff’s Lt Vincent Ursini said the teenager was shot in the upper body at least once. The victims’ identities were not immediately released.No arrests have been mad and a description of the shooter, or shooters, was not available.Four male victims who were shot and wounded were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and the three others with minor injuries, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.Detectives later learned that a female victim who was shot and wounded drove herself to the hospital, the ABC 7 television newscast reported.It was unclear what lead to the shooting. Investigators said at least two vehicles were seen in the area and that shots rang out from inside the vehicles, ABC 7 reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRBL News 3

I-85 in Gwinnett County shutdown, SWAT team on scene negotiating with armed person on bus

UPDATE – The armed individual aboard Greyhound bus taken into custody by Gwinnett SWAT, according to officials. ____________________________________________________________________________________ GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Law Enforcement is on the scene of an incident on Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County, near Indian Trail. According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, traffic in the area has stopped and a […]
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy