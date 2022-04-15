Apparent human remains were found near Green Cove Springs home

Green Cove Springs The Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigating on CR-315. (Gretchen Kernbach)

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla — Clay County deputies have found what appear to be human remains near a home that was the site of a hostage situation earlier this week. Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook told reporters she could not confirm how long they’ve been there but “they’ve been there for a while.” The remains have not been identified at this time. Cook added that the remains were found in a wooded area near the home.

On Monday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a Green Cove Springs home near County Road 315 saying he wanted to turn himself in and give the two people, he had tied up, medical attention. Once he was in custody, 46-year-old Aubrey Lumpkin told police he killed someone and the body was buried near the home.

Cook added that it’s unclear if Lumpkin was involved with the remains other than telling authorities he was involved in burying a body. Deputies are now working to excavate the remains, gather evidence, and question Lumpkin.

Cook also provided an update on the couple that was tied up for several days, saying they were still in the hospital.

This is a developing story...

