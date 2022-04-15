ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Cove Springs, FL

Apparent human remains were found near Green Cove Springs home

By Chase Bunker
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L2Qvm_0fAWP9sD00
Green Cove Springs The Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigating on CR-315. (Gretchen Kernbach)

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla — Clay County deputies have found what appear to be human remains near a home that was the site of a hostage situation earlier this week. Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook told reporters she could not confirm how long they’ve been there but “they’ve been there for a while.” The remains have not been identified at this time. Cook added that the remains were found in a wooded area near the home.

On Monday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a Green Cove Springs home near County Road 315 saying he wanted to turn himself in and give the two people, he had tied up, medical attention. Once he was in custody, 46-year-old Aubrey Lumpkin told police he killed someone and the body was buried near the home.

Cook added that it’s unclear if Lumpkin was involved with the remains other than telling authorities he was involved in burying a body. Deputies are now working to excavate the remains, gather evidence, and question Lumpkin.

Cook also provided an update on the couple that was tied up for several days, saying they were still in the hospital.

This is a developing story...

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
News4Jax.com

Woman shot in the face twice in northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A woman was found shot in the face Sunday evening on the northwest side of Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says. According to the report, officers were called at 9 p.m. to a shooting on Welland Rd in a neighborhood near Soutel Drive and US 1 where they found a woman suffering from two gunshot wounds to the face.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green Cove Springs, FL
Green Cove Springs, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Clay County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Clay County, FL
Crime & Safety
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
Outsider.com

Alligator Kills 50 Pound Pit Bull in Florida Campus Attack

An alligator killed a 50 pound pit bull on a college campus in Florida earlier this month. The attack happened around 8 p.m. on March 9. Someone called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to report the attack. They said that a dog had been taken by a gator at the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota in Venice campus. The FWC confirmed that the dog was a 50 pound pit bull.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Cook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Human Remains#Cox Media Group
First Coast News

Eight hours, five shootings, two dead, four injured in violent Jacksonville weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people are dead and three are wounded in four different shootings during a particularly violent six-hours in Jacksonville. Officers were called to the 6000 block of Powers Avenue at about 4 a.m. Sunday and located two men dead suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators said there was a large gathering in the parking lot of a business when an argument started, a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office news release states.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Popculture

New Details of Teen's Amusement Park Ride Death Shed Light on His Fatal Fall

New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
ACCIDENTS
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
92K+
Followers
97K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy