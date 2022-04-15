ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Cove Springs, FL

Apparent human remains were found near Green Cove Springs home

By Chase Bunker
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcUm0_0fAWOuN200
Green Cove Springs The Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigating on CR-315. (Gretchen Kernbach)

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla — Clay County deputies have found what appear to be human remains near a home that was the site of a hostage situation earlier this week. Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook told reporters she could not confirm how long they’ve been there but “they’ve been there for a while.” The remains have not been identified at this time. Cook added that the remains were found in a wooded area near the home.

On Monday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a Green Cove Springs home near County Road 315 saying he wanted to turn himself in and give the two people, he had tied up, medical attention. Once he was in custody, 46-year-old Aubrey Lumpkin told police he killed someone and the body was buried near the home.

Cook added that it’s unclear if Lumpkin was involved with the remains other than telling authorities he was involved in burying a body. Deputies are now working to excavate the remains, gather evidence, and question Lumpkin.

Cook also provided an update on the couple that was tied up for several days, saying they were still in the hospital.

This is a developing story...

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green Cove Springs, FL
Green Cove Springs, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Clay County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Clay County, FL
Crime & Safety
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Cook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Human Remains#Action News Jax#Cox Media Group
WCJB

Ocala Police arrest four members of an organized fraud ring

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Four people are behind bars after Ocala police say they busted a fraud ring. According to Ocala Police, Chelsea Mulcahy, Christopher Kozlowski, Travis Hunter, and Anthony Shelly-Shumate are all facing charges of organized fraud and criminal use of a personal ID. Police say the four booked...
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Deadly motorcycle crash victim remember

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Tonight, friends and loved ones are remembering a man who police said died after a motorcycle crash last Friday morning. Odessa Police said 58-year-old Clyde Frank Morgan was killed after a motorcycle crash on I-20 at FM 1936. Police are still investigating what exactly happened in the crash. A close friend […]
ODESSA, TX
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
62K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy