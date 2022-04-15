ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenixville, PA

Royersford Couple Opens Unique Café in Phoenixville Where Customers Can BYOB (Build Your Own Bagel)

 3 days ago

Image via PhillyBite Magazine.

Last December, when Michael Weiss of Royersford, Montgomery County, and his wife Jamie opened Sweet Brew Café on Bridge Street in Phoenixville, they sought input from the community, which, judging by its feedback, was pining for bagels, writes Allie Forge for PhillyBite Magazine

The married couple ran an e-commerce coffee business during the pandemic but wanted to be more of a part of the community. So, the two took to social media to find what Phoenixvillians wanted. 

Michael, an Oxford native, and Jamie renovated a former chocolate store at 158 Bridge Street to turn it into the business of their dreams. 

They got in touch with a bagel company in New York to stock up on fresh bagels at the café. However, they wanted to provide more than just the standard bagel, so they upped their game. 

Today, Sweet Brew Café is booming with a BYOB (Build Your Own Bagel) menu, and husband and wife could not be more ecstatic to see their community-oriented shop come to life. Owned and operated by Jamie and Michael, Sweet Brew is a place where you can grab a delicious bagel and Montgomery-county-sourced coffee.

Read more about Phoenixville’s Sweet Brew Café and their unique bagel set-up in PhillyBite Magazine

