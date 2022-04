Kingdom Hearts 4 needs to be a reset. There was a time when news of a new Kingdom Hearts entry would have sent me into paroxysms of joy. But the announcement that Kingdom Hearts 4 is in the works barely inspired a “huh, that’s neat.” I’ve been a faithful devotee of the Church of the Keyblade from the moment I heard Hikaru Utada’s “Simple and Clean.” Kingdom Hearts and KH2 were my games, one of the foundational texts at the core of my identity as a gamer. But the spinoffs began to fragment across consoles I didn’t own, and the story devolved into a quagmire of characters and plot points (Aqua got ‘norted!) that even I, with my years of training in the gladiator pits of weird-ass World of Warcraft and Final Fantasy lore, could not untangle. Kingdom Hearts lost me, culminating in me dropping Kingdom Hearts 3 somewhere mid-game disappointed and oh-so-very sad that the franchise so formative to my youth had become utterly unrecognizable to me.

