Injury Forces St. Joseph’s University Student-Athlete to Trade One Sport for Another

St. Joseph's University golfer Wills Montgomery. Image via SJU Athletics, The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Wills Montgomery, a graduate student at St. Joseph’s University, pursued baseball until an injury forced him to switch gears and take up golf – with great success, writes Nicholas Klingman for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Exton native was playing baseball all through elementary and middle school. However, a serious foot injury leading into his freshman high school year left him unable to run. While recovering, he started playing golf.

During his sophomore year, after finishing second at the 2014 ChesMont League Championship, he realized there might be a bright future for him in the sport. Many other achievements soon followed, such as winning the 2015 Hickory Valley championship.

His success in high school continued at the collegiate level, including helping his team win the 2019 Columbia Invitational.

Now, he is working on improving his game further during his final year at the university.

“I’m hoping to improve on my consistency moving forward,” he said. “I believe that my “good” golf can compete with anybody in the country, but it just comes down to how often I can play my “good” golf.”