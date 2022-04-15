ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exton, PA

Injury Forces St. Joseph’s University Student-Athlete to Trade One Sport for Another

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AfEEY_0fAWOaxk00
St. Joseph's University golfer Wills Montgomery.Image via SJU Athletics, The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Wills Montgomery, a graduate student at St. Joseph’s University, pursued baseball until an injury forced him to switch gears and take up golf – with great success, writes Nicholas Klingman for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Exton native was playing baseball all through elementary and middle school. However, a serious foot injury leading into his freshman high school year left him unable to run. While recovering, he started playing golf.

During his sophomore year, after finishing second at the 2014 ChesMont League Championship, he realized there might be a bright future for him in the sport. Many other achievements soon followed, such as winning the 2015 Hickory Valley championship.

His success in high school continued at the collegiate level, including helping his team win the 2019 Columbia Invitational.

Now, he is working on improving his game further during his final year at the university.

“I’m hoping to improve on my consistency moving forward,” he said. “I believe that my “good” golf can compete with anybody in the country, but it just comes down to how often I can play my “good” golf.”

Read more about Wills Montgomery and his journey from the baseball field to the golf course in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former College Football Coach Dead At 57

On Friday night, the football world received some tough news when a longtime college football coach passed away. Andy Coen, the former coach of the Lehigh Mountain Hawks, passed away on Friday, the team confirmed in a statement. He was 57 years old. According to a statement from the team,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
PennLive.com

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle has died at 49: reports

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Ed Jasper has died, according to multiple reports. No cause of death has been reported. Jasper was the Eagles’ sixth-round pick, 198th overall, in the 1997 draft. He spent the 1997 and 1998 seasons in Philadelphia before going on to Atlanta from 1999-2004. He finished out his run with the Oakland Raiders in 2005.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Exton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
College Sports
The Spun

NCAA Releases New College Baseball Top 25 Poll

The top 25 for college baseball has been released by the NCAA and it comes with a good chunk of changes to the top 10. Miami was in the top three this past week but didn’t fall that far. The Hurricanes are now the fifth-best team in the country after getting swept by the Virginia Tech Hokies over the weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Field#Sju Athletics#The Philadelphia Inquirer#St Joseph S University
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Allegheny notebook: NA boys track wins Wildcat Invitational

The North Allegheny boys dominated the distance races and claimed the title at the Lady Spartan/Wildcat Invitational with 137 points April 8, at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium. Winning gold for the Tigers were Brandon Farr (200 meters), Zach Kinne (800), Michael Gauntner (1,600), Jack Bertram (3,200), Owen Curran (high jump) and the 1,600- and 3,200-meter relay teams.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Trentonian

Trenton Softball Hall of Fame to induct Kathy Rizzo

A standout two-sport athlete who received a multitude of all-star honors, Kathy Rizzo will be inducted into the Trenton Softball Hall at its annual banquet next Sunday. Rizzo excelled in both softball and basketball at Bishop Conwell High School (now Conwell-Egan) from 1981 to 1985. In softball she was named...
TRENTON, NJ
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy