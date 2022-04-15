ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Hawaii Police Solve Cold 1994 Case Murder of Exotic Dancer Strangled to Death in Her Own Apartment

By Colin Kalmbacher
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lisa Fracassi was 37 years old when she was brutally murdered in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1994. Now, nearly 30 years later, police say they’ve finally found her killer—though he won’t be facing any legal justice. Cecil H. Trent was 29 when he killed the exotic dancer...

lawandcrime.com

Ludivina Martin
3d ago

so sad it took so long, who actually feels better the case is now closed? too late and that's the case most of the time. so so sad.

