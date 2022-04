While I have zero interest in moving out of East Texas anytime soon it's always fun to look at real estate and see what is out there. To be honest, it's a lot more fun to look at the amazing properties that are way out of my price range but I love to see all the things that these homes and properties have to offer. Like this beautiful home not far from the Metroplex in Bartonville, Texas you still have lots of room to make this house the way you want it, but with a waterslide it looks good to me already.

BARTONVILLE, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO