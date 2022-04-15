ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swan Lake, MT

Teens missing after kayak capsizes during storm on Swan Lake

By KERR-AM
Titusville Herald
 3 days ago

SWAN LAKE, Mont. (AP) — Two teenagers are missing after a kayak capsized during a wind storm on Swan Lake in northwestern Montana, Lake County Sheriff Donald Bell...

www.titusvilleherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

Searchers recover body of 2nd fisherman after boat capsizes on Norfork Lake

TECUMSEH, Mo. (KY3) - Search teams have located the body of a second fisherman reported missing on Norfork Lake. Divers located the man’s body near the Tecumseh Lake Access around noon Saturday. Divers recovered the body of another fisherman Friday evening. The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victims as Michael L. Dunlap, 32, of Norwood, Mo., and Robert D. Smith, 60, of Drury Mo.
TECUMSEH, MO
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Polson, MT
Montana State
Montana Accidents
Lake County, MT
Crime & Safety
State
Montana State
City
Swan Lake, MT
County
Lake County, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Lake County, MT
Accidents
News19 WLTX

No injuries after boat capsizes on Lake Murray, SCDNR says

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Rough waters led to a perilous situation for two boaters on Saturday when they capsized near the Lake Murray Dam on Saturday. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, a boat overturned near the intake towers around 10:30 a.m. Fortunately, other boaters came to the rescue and removed the two occupants, and brought them to shore. Sea Tow responded and removed the boat.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WTAJ

Officials find missing Bedford County teen after suspending search

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews have suspended the physical search for a missing teen that was last seen at his house in Saxton Sunday evening. UPDATE: Shortly after suspending the search, Pennsylvania State Police reported that they found Corey Pagel and that he was safe. Details are limited on what happened to Pagel as […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
SCDNReports

Florida Man Drowns After Boat Capsizes

Florida Man Drowns After Boat CapsizesSCDN Photo Archive. A man in Florida has died after his boat capsized just a few hours after he was rescued by deputies on the same boat. Shawn Thomas was rescued by deputies along with Alexandra Dumervil in Lake Seminole after it was reported the vessel was disabled and taking on water.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayaks#Kayakers#Capsized#Accident#Ap#Kerr Am
The Independent

Four dead, one missing after fishing boat carrying 10 people sinks in New Zealand storm

Four people died after a chartered fishing boat carrying 10 people sank in a storm off North Cape on New Zealand’s northern coast.On Monday, rescue teams said that they had rescued five people from the sea but one person was missing. Rescue officials are continuing to look for them.Around 8pm on Sunday, an emergency position-indicating radio beacon was activated by a vessel, authorities said. Soon after, the search and rescue operation commenced, and five people were “winched to safety and taken to Kaitaia Hospital”, they added.Those rescued are currently in a stable condition. They included captain Lance Goodhew and senior...
ACCIDENTS
WFMJ.com

North Bloomfield teen found

A North Bloomfield teenager who was reported as missing on Tuesday has been found Thursday afternoon. According to the department’s Facebook page, 14-year-old Lorry Satterlee of North Bloomfield has been found safely. The Sheriff's Office thanked everyone who spread the information to the public.
NORTH BLOOMFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Texas ‘Twister Teen’ Gets New Chevy After Viral Spinout Amid Storm

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Days after he and his truck were tossed and turned by a Texas tornado, 16-year-old driver Riley Leon is getting a new ride. Leon was on his way home from a job interview Monday when he and his red Chevrolet Silverado were caught on video being thrown around by a tornado in Elgin, a suburb of Austin. The video shows the Silverado being thrown in the air, turning on its side and finally flipping back on its wheels before Leon is seen driving away. On Thursday, Chevrolet took to social media to announce that they, along with Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet of Fort Worth, are donating a 2022 Silverado 1500 LT All Star Edition in Cherry Red to Leon and his family. “We are thankful Riley is safe, commend his driving skills during a frightening situation, and our hearts are with other families in Texas that have been affected by these storms,” the post said. Chevrolet also announced that Chevy Cares is donating $50,000 to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund. In an interview with CBS News, Leon said he was grateful “God gave me another chance because better things are gonna come in the future.”
TEXAS STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

(WATCH) Video Shows Minnesota Deputy Justified In Shooting Woman

In the early morning hours of March 13th, a deputy from Mahnomen County was attempting a traffic stop. The car failed to pull over and a chase was underway. According to FOX News after the deputy exercised the PIT maneuver the deputy took several passengers from the car and put them into custody. As the video shows Deputy Czemy, of the Dakota County Sheriff's Department, was in the process of handcuffing one of the women from the car when another woman from the car, Deanne Basswood, 20, pulled out a gun and pointed it at Czemy.
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy