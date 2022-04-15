ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, AL

North Alabama woman shot, husband arrested, weapons seized

By William Thornton
AL.com
AL.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jackson County authorities say a Section man has been charged with attempted murder after his wife was shot this morning. Deputies responded to a reported shooting on County Road 265 in...

