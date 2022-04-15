ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredo Bang, Tee Grizzley, Bas and More – New Projects This Week

By Joey Ech
 3 days ago
The rap game is right back to it. Week after week, hip-hop doesn't stop and this week is no different. As the month of April reaches its midway point, there's the release of a sequel to a popular mixtape from one of Louisiana's hottest rappers, an MC from Detroit with an...

Essence

New Music This Week: Lizzo, Babyface Ray, Bas And More

This week’s list includes a new video from Kay Flock featuring Cardi B, along with Big Jade and Z-Ro’s “Eat.”. We’re back! As April reaches its midway point, some of the best artists in the game are releasing the finest tunes in hip-hop and R&B. This isn’t just Good Friday – it’s the best Friday because we’ve got a whole list of new music for your listening pleasure.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Fredo Bang & Sleepy Hallow Connect on "No Love"

Fredo Bang is building up the momentum after his 2021 incarceration impeded his career. The rapper was riding high off of the success of the "Top (Remix)" in the lead-up to Murder Made Me. Unfortunately, the album dropped while he was locked up so he wasn't able to fully ride off of its success or promote it the way he would've wanted to.
MUSIC
Louisiana State
HipHopDX.com

'We Ready' Rapper Archie Eversole Reportedly Dead At 37

Atlanta, GA – Veteran Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole — best known for the 2002 single “We Ready” featuring Bubba Sparxx — has reportedly died. According to Atlanta radio station Hot 107.9FM, Eversole’s family confirmed his passing on Wednesday (April 13), although no cause of death has been revealed.
ATLANTA, GA
blavity.com

Master P Reveals Nipsey Hussle Confided In Him Throughout His Life

During TV One’s latest episode of Uncensored, Master P opened up about his friendship with Nipsey Hussle, sharing the late rapper’s unawareness of his fame and frustrations with his music’s success. The 51-year-old rapper said he and Hussle were always”100″ with each other, and Hussle confided in him throughout his life.
CELEBRITIES
Ari Lennox
Person
Roddy Ricch
Person
Tee Grizzley
Person
Lil Tjay
HipHopDX.com

Beyoncé Planning Oscars Performance Live From Dr. Dre, Eazy-E & Kendrick Lamar's Hometown

Compton, CA – Beyoncé tends to turn heads wherever she shows up, but the superstar is reportedly set to steal the spotlight at this year’s Oscars in spectacular fashion. According to Variety, Mrs. Carter has been in “deep talks” with the organizers behind the 94th Academy Awards since last week about staging an iconic performance of her King Richard song “Be Alive.”
COMPTON, CA
Complex

Jim Jones Drops “We Set the Trends” Remix f/ Juelz Santana, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, and Migos

Jim Jones has added more star power to his “We Set the Trends” track. Nearly four months after delivering the original version, the East Coast legend came through with the song’s official remix, featuring Migos, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, and fellow Dipset member Julez Santana. Jones announced the remix back in January, fresh off the release of his and DJ Drama’s joint project Gangsta Grillz: We Set the Trends.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

First Female MC Sha-Rock Explains Boosie Badazz Instagram Love: 'He A Real One'

Exclusive – Hip Hop pioneers and architects too often get dismissed by the younger generations as “old” or “washed up.” But that is far from the case. The culture’s most revered MCs are in their 40s, 50s and even 60s — including Nas, JAY-Z, Kanye West and Public Enemy’s Chuck D — and are as vital as ever, touring, winning Grammy Awards and pumping out albums.
INTERNET
#Music Group#Mc#The Baton Rouge#Federal Raid#Quality Control
Pitchfork

Childish Gambino and Lil Wayne Join Latto on New Song “Sunshine”: Listen

Atlanta-based rapper Latto has released her new album 777 via RCA. The record includes a new song with Lil Wayne and Childish Gambino called “Sunshine.” Hear it below. 777 is Latto’s second record, following her August 2020 studio debut Queen of da Souf. She previewed her new album with the singles “Big Energy,” “Soufside,” and “Wheelie.” Additional guests on 777 include Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Lil Durk’s ‘7220’ Becomes His First Solo No. 1 Album

Lil Durk is on top of the charts. The Chicago legend’s 7220 album has taken pole position on the Billboard 200, becoming the rapper’s first solo No. 1. Billboard notes Durkio’s album moved 120,500 equivalent album units in its first week. Of that number, streaming equivalent units make up 117,500 from a strong 164.81 million on-demand streams. An additional 2,500 came from album sales. TEA units totaled 500. 7220 is the fifth top-five album for Durk and is the third-largest debut for an album this year only trailing Gunna’s DS4Ever (150,300) and The Weeknd’s Dawn FM (148,000).
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Chlöe Names Donna Summer, Kanye West, And Kelis As Influences For Debut Album

Click here to read the full article. It’s beginning to look a lot like Chlöe season. As the R&B-pop songbird is basking in the release of her second solo single, “Treat Me,” she took to Twitter for an impromptu Q&A with her fans. The self-proclaimed “unpredictable, fun, [and] meaningful” artist allowed fans to ask her anything, but she kept most of her responses centered around her impending solo debut album. The album, which she explained is a myriad of genres, doesn’t have a set release date, but is influenced by the likes of Kanye West, Kelis, Imogen Heap, Donna Summer, and...
MUSIC
Complex

Best New Music This Week: Bas, Cardi B, Kay Flock, Quando Rondo, and More

Spring has finally sprung, and with the season comes new music that sounds right for the warmer months. Sample drill, the burgeoning branch of theNew York drill subgenre that originated in the Bronx, had a major moment after Cardi B jumped on Kay Flock’s popular track “Shake It” featuring Dougie B and Bory300, while Tee Grizzley ignited the midwest with his latest album, Half Tee Half Beast, featuring the electric title track that reflects the Detroit rapper’s tenacity. Meanwhile, Lizzo released her new single, appropriately titled “About Damn Time,” before revealing her upcoming album, Special, and Bas blessed the streets with his EP [Bump] Pick Me Up, which included a smooth song with his Dreamville labelmate Ari Lennox.
MUSIC
