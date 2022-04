PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are on the hunt for those responsible for the worst mass shooting in Pittsburgh since the Tree of Life tragedy. Investigators are poring over videos and reaching out to witnesses, trying to identify the shooters. Finding those responsible for this tragedy is job one for Pittsburgh police and a number of other agencies, but sources say identifying those shooters could be tough. On Sunday, the hail of bullets claimed the lives of two teenagers, wounded eight others and left scores of teenagers traumatized. “This is our priority, and we’re not going to sleep until we get who did this,”...

