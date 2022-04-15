ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escanaba, MI

U.P. Sports Hall of Fame banquet

The Sault News
The Sault News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OJqas_0fAWNEhf00

ESCANABA — April 27 is the absolute deadline to obtain reservations to attend the Upper Peninsula Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet.

The 50th induction banquet will be held May 14 at the Island Resort & Casino in Harris. It begins at 6 p.m. (EDT) in the room behind the casino, 15 miles west of Escanaba.

To reserve seats for the banquet, contact Cathy Shamion (885-5739) in Ontonagon, Dennis Grall (789-9005) in Escanaba, Mike Caruso (774-1918) in Iron Mountain, Don Gustafson (298-0174) in St. Ignace, Dan Hinch (265-9891) in Iron River or DeeJay Paquette (202-0725) in Munising.

Inductees include: Bruce Coppo of Calumet, Mike Dellangelo of Ishpeming, Dale Hongisto of Wakefield/Gladstone, Chris Nance of Newberry, John Pistulka of Manistique, Jerry Root of Cedarville/Escanaba, Tom Russo of Marquette, the late John Jewell of Laurium, the late Vernon "Moose" Johnson of Crystal Falls, and the late Sam Kokko of Sault Ste. Marie.

Also to be honored at the induction banquet will be four recipients of the annual UPSHF scholarships.

To nominate candidates for the UPSHF, send biographies to Dennis Grall, 2115 24th Ave. S., Escanaba. Email nominations are not allowed. Nomination deadline is June 1 each year.

There are two openings on the council following the recent deaths of Dan Juntilla of Calumet and Dave Lahtinen of Gladstone. For details, contact Grall (789-9005).

The U.P. All-Star Classic basketball game will be held June 18 in St. Ignace.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

A preview of the Izzo Legacy race course

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – We are less than 24 hours away from this year’s Izzo Legacy Race. This week, 6 News heard from the charities that benefit from the fundraiser, volunteers who make it happen and we even heard from someone who is participating in the race. We sent our chief photojournalist David Parks […]
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Iron Mountain, MI
City
Crystal Falls, MI
City
Gladstone, MI
City
Escanaba, MI
City
Munising, MI
Escanaba, MI
Sports
City
Marquette, MI
City
Ontonagon, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Manistique, MI
City
Newberry, MI
City
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
City
Calumet, MI
City
Ishpeming, MI
WLNS

Ready, set, go! Izzo Legacy 5K hits the ground running

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s a big day for Michigan State University and the Spartan Nation. The annual Izzo Legacy 5K Run/Walk/Roll event kicked off at 9 a.m. Saturday. The race aims to connect the community by raising funds for local causes, with a fundraising goal of $50,000. As of Saturday morning, the charity […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WNEM

Grand Blanc HS announces new head football coach

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Grand Blanc High School announced Kaleb Forr will be its next head football coach. Forr is a 2014 graduate from Saginaw Valley State University where he was a four-year letter winner and three-year starter at center. Forr served as the Head Strength Coach for Holland...
GRAND BLANC, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hall
Person
Jerry Hall
Person
Mike Caruso
The Sault News

The Sault News

202
Followers
500
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sault St. Marie, MI from Sault Ste. Marie Evening News.

 http://sooeveningnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy