ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Oshkosh woman who tried to hire a hit man sentenced to prison

By Devin Willems
wearegreenbay.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oshkosh woman received her sentence after she was found guilty of trying to hire a hit man to kill someone. According to court...

www.wearegreenbay.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Angel Lynn: Man who bundled girlfriend into van has ‘lenient’ prison sentence increased to 12 years

A man who bundled his girlfriend into a van before she was found seriously injured, has had his seven-and-a-half year sentence increased to 12 years and three months by Court of Appeal judges.Chay Bowskill, then aged 20, of Syston, Leicestershire, was jailed for seven and a half years in January after being convicted of kidnap, coercive and controlling behaviour, and perverting the course of justice, following a trial at Leicester Crown Court.His accomplice, Rocco Sansome, then also aged 20, of Birstall, Leicestershire, was also found guilty of kidnap and sentenced to 21 months in prison.Their victim, Angel Lynn, then aged...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oshkosh, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Oshkosh, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WISN

Graphic video shows teen being shot multiple times

RACINE, Wis. — Warning: Graphic video obtained by WISN 12 shows a suspect jump out of an SUV and shoot a 16-year-old boy multiple times. It happened about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Albert Street in Racine. As the victim walks down the street with the...
RACINE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: One of two missing Winona County girls found; help sought finding other

WINONA (WKBT) — Jakaya Hodges, one of two missing girls in Winona, has been located, according to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, which still seeks help finding the other. “We are still seeking assistance in locating Imajen Cruse,” according to a sheriff’s office news release Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you for your continued assistance!” Anyone with information about her whereabout is...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Hit Man#Police#Wfrv#The Associated Press
CBS 58

MPD: 31-year-old man found fatally shot in vehicle near 44th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating after discovering a man fatally shot inside a vehicle Monday night, March 21. Officials say the 31-year-old victim was found near 44th and Capitol Drive around 6:45 p.m. They say the victim had sustained fatal gunshot injuries. The circumstances leading up to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

MPD: 150+ Shots Fired, But No Injuries, At Large Gathering In South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say more than 150 shots were fired at a massive gathering in south Minneapolis Sunday morning, but no one appears to have been injured. The Minneapolis Police Department said officers from all five precincts responded just after 4 a.m. to the 2500 block of 24th Avenue South in the Seward neighborhood. Police said there was “a large gathering of hundreds of vehicles and people at the scene” and that “shots rang out several times.” In all, police said more than 150 rounds were fired in a two-block radius in 10 minutes. The police department is investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WISN

Group hangs racist banner in downtown Waukesha

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha police are investigating after a group of men hung a racist banner off the transit center Thursday. It was up for only a matter of minutes before police pulled it down. In the wake of the Waukesha Parade tragedy, police said they've seen a disturbing...
WAUKESHA, WI
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Judge sentences Melodie Gliniewicz, wife of disgraced Fox Lake police officer, to probation

A judge has sentenced Melodie Gliniewicz, the widow of former Fox Lake Police Lt. Joe Gliniewicz, to probation Tuesday after she pleaded guilty to a charge relating to misusing charitable funds. Melodie Gliniewicz, 57, of the 38500 block of North Lakeside Place in Antioch, was charged in 2016 with multiple charges, including unlawful use of […]
FOX LAKE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Armed robbery at Beloit Mexican restaurant

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police are searching for two men who robbed a Beloit restaurant at gunpoint. Police said the Taco Neno restaurant, located in the 900 block of Wisconsin Avenue, was robbed at 10:23 p.m. Tuesday. After demanding money from the register, the robbers left through the back door of the building and fled […]
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

24-year-old man survives 7th Street shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 24-year-old was shot Wednesday morning in the 1200 block of 7th Street, in the parking lot of Kwik Mart. Police said the man was expected to survive his injuries and is being treated at a local hospital. In June 2021, a 38-year-old woman was killed in a […]
ROCKFORD, IL
St. Joseph Post

Police ID Kansas woman who died during house party

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Police in Overland Park are investigating the shooting death of a woman over the weekend. Police say the shooting was reported around 6 a.m. Sunday at a house in Overland Park. Police say that officers arrived at the home to find that the woman had been taken by family members to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

‘Massive crime spree’: Zion man, with help from brother, allegedly committed 60 burglaries in Illinois and Wisconsin

Police say a Zion man, with the help of his half-brother, committed approximately 60 burglaries in Lake County and bordering counties in a “massive crime spree” dating back to last summer. In November, police served a search warrant at a residence where Kwantrell C. Williams, 24, and Markeece M. Muhammad, 23, resided in the 2300 […]
ZION, IL
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City man hit with seven-year federal prison sentence for selling meth

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine. Daniel Dickey, 34, pleaded guilty in October in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced on March 15 to 93 months on prison.
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy