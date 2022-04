Businessman and community leader JJ Grow announced Friday, March 25, he is suspending his state House campaign and offering his support to current state Rep. Ralph Massullo. "Like Gov. (Ron) DeSantis, I believe Ralph Massullo is a smart conservative member of the Florida House," Grow said. "Our community would be served well over the next two years with Ralph back in the House. While I will not appear on the ballot for the state House this year, my call to public service runs strong and my commitment to our community is unwavering."

POLITICS ・ 24 DAYS AGO