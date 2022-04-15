ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

City Of Tyler, Texas Will Pick Up Your Bulky Items For Free Week Of May 2nd

By Lucky Larry
 3 days ago
It's a fantastic convenient event that the City of Tyler, Texas hosts twice a year to help homeowners get rid of some things that they can't easily dispose of themselves. Tyler's Free Bulky Week is scheduled for the week of May 2nd. This is an opportunity for homeowners who...

