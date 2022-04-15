ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Early voting grows to six Saturday sites

By Bill Dries
Early voting in the Shelby County primary elections ahead of the May 3 election day resumes Saturday, April 16.

The balloting expands from the Downtown Election Commission offices at 157 Poplar Ave. to five other locations Saturday:

  • Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove Road
  • Arlington Safe Room, 11842 Otto Lane
  • Baker Community Center, 7942 Church Road, Millington
  • Dave Wells Community Center, 915 Chelsea Ave.
  • Glenview Community Center, 1141 S. Barksdale St.

The Saturday hours for those locations and the Election Commission site Downtown are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There was no early voting on Good Friday and there is no early voting on any of the Sundays in the two-week voting period including Easter Sunday.

Through Thursday, the second day of the early voting period, 739 Shelby Countians had cast early, absentee or nursing home ballots in the May county primaries. A total of 566 voted in the Democratic primaries and 173 voted in the Republican primaries.

When early voting resumes Monday, April 18, it will expand to all 26 locations across Shelby County through the April 28 end of the voting period.

