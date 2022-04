A male subject was shot on I-70 eastbound after he tried to help a stranded motorist Friday morning, according to an Indiana State Police press release. The suspect allegedly had a mechanical issue and pulled to the shoulder of the interstate near the rest park, according to the ISP investigation. The victim later arrive in a tow truck to assist the driver when the driver allegedly fired multiple shots at the tow truck driver, then climbed in the tow truck and drove away.

