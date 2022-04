A super-yacht linked to a Russian oligarch currently under British and European Union sanctions has been detained by authorities in Gibraltar. Western sanctions on Russian oligarchs over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine have triggered an exodus of luxury yachts from Europe in recent weeks, with several heading towards the Maldives, which has no extradition treaty with the United States.The $75m (£57m) Axioma belongs to billionaire Dmitry Pumpyansky, the owner and chairman of steel pipe manufacturer OAO TMK, a supplier to Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom.The Gibraltar government confirmed in a statement the Axioma had arrived in port after asking permission...

WORLD ・ 26 DAYS AGO