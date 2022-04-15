ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker County, AL

Animal cruelty charges dismissed against Alabama Great Dane breeder

By Carol Robinson
AL.com
AL.com
 3 days ago
Animal cruelty charges against a Walker County Great Dane breeder have been dismissed. Jerie Dene Smith Click, of Alabama Danes, was arrested in February on three counts of second-degree animal cruelty. Additionally, authorities confirmed at the time, 16 dogs were seized. All three charges against the 53-year-old Quinton woman...

