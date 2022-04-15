ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

UConn lands ECU transfer Tristen Newton

Cover picture for the articleUConn was in a precarious position early in the month, when it lost a number of key players to eligibility or the transfer portal. RJ Cole, Tyrese Martin, Isaiah Whaley, and Tyler Polley had forgone the remainder (or run out) of their eligibility, and four other players decided to transfer. All...

