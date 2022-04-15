ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valrico, FL

Florida Man Arrested on Seven Molestation Charges

By Gordon Byrd
 3 days ago

VALRICO -- Hillsborough deputies have arrested a man they say molested several victims over more than two decades.

Detectives have charged 62-year-old Thomas Lair of Valrico with seven counts of molestation. Two involve victims under 16 and the other five involve victims under 12. They say Lair molested the girls after befriending their families.

Deputies are concerned that Lair may have harmed others, and they're asking possible victims to contact the Sheriff's Office.

