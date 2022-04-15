Poteau Chamber of Commerce welcomes Oliver as new member

The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce unveiled Cynthia Mudge as its new executive director during Friday’s annual chamber banquet following the departure of longtime director Alicia Fox, who led the organization for 10 years. The event also saw Providence Health System announced as the Business of the Year. “We closed...
MOUNT LAUREL – Burlington County Commissioner Dan O’Connell has announced the county will continue to offer businesses assistance and services even as they emerge from the COVID-19 crisis. Speaking to business leaders from across the region at the Chamber of Commerce of Southern New Jersey’s Regional Economic Perspective...
Comments / 0