The Oregon Ducks got a big recruiting win on Sunday morning when 4-star wide receiver Kyler Kasper announced his commitment to the Oregon Ducks, choosing to come to Eugene instead of going across the country to the Tennessee Volunteers or Iowa Hawkeyes. After the initial commitment news came out, an even bigger shoe dropped, with the word being reported that Kasper was reclassifying to the class of 2022 and choosing to join the Ducks this summer. This news doesn’t change the magnitude of the win for Oregon, but alters which recruiting class we are celebrating. No longer do fans have to temper...

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO