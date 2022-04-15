A full-circle Easter for this Spokane family

If you've ever found yourself needing a break while traveling on I90 between Missoula and Coeur d'Alene, you may have stopped in at the 50,000 Silver Dollar in Haugan, MT just a few miles outside of the Idaho border. In search of a gift shop, restaurant, bar, motel, casino, gas station, or convenience store? Yep, they have all of that! Everything you need is right there in one convenient spot. (Note: scroll to the end of this article and you can see some of the interesting finds from the gift shop.) I'm still not sure why a website called it the worst tourist attraction in Montana. But if you have indeed been to the 50,000 Silver Dollar Bar you might have wondered just how much money is really there on display.

