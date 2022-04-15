ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Two Montco CSAs Provide Fresh Opportunity to Support Local Farmers While Getting Farm-to-Fork Veggies

 3 days ago

Image via FarmerJawn Facebook.

Community-supported agriculture, or CSAs, offers an effective way to support local farmers while putting farm-fresh produce on your table, writes Lillian Gerczyk for the Philadelphia Magazine.

Out of 19 the Philadelphia-area farms and farmers who are offering CSA programs for this spring and summer season, two are in Montgomery County.

FarmerJawn Agriculture in Elkins Park is working on supporting sustainable farming practices in the region. You can support that mission by signing up for the CSA subscription box it offers for $400.

The CSA is intended to feed three to four people and will run 14 weeks from May through August. Each box comes with eight to ten items that include organic fruits and vegetables, tea, honey, and body care products.

Meanwhile, Living Hope Farm in Harleysville has shares that come in three sizes, including large, small, and mini. The large one contains ten seasonal offerings, the small contains six, and the mini three. They cost $832, $532, and $287, respectively.

All sizes include fresh flowers and herbs. Add-ons are also available, such as eggs, mushrooms, and even a Thanksgiving turkey.

The CSA lasts for 22 weeks and runs from June through October.

Read more about local CSA in Philadelphia Magazine.

Times-Republican

Proud to be local farmers

As a 5th generation cattle farmer in Marshall County, during National Ag Week I want to thank our community for their support of agriculture. Our family has lived and farmed in this county for generations. With that comes a responsibility to do the right thing for the environment, our animals, and our community.
ABC 4

Get fresh local foods, without getting off the couch!

(Good Things Utah) Nothing beats having a meal made from fresh produce. Ask any foodie; the flavor, the aroma, even the textures are completely different when using all-natural ingredients. If it’s fresh you’re looking for, the best way to buy is local. In Utah, local farmers work year-round to grow natural and flavorful foods that will quickly make their way to local kitchens.
UTAH STATE
MONTCO.Today

Righteous! Downingtown Native’s Middle-School Hobby Turns Into “Locally Sourced Food” with $12 Million in Annual Revenue

A Downingtown native’s middle-school hobby has turned into a West Chester-based business that aims to distribute healthy snacks across the country, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal. In 2013, Brendan Cawley, who became interested in making jerky when he was 10 years old, founded Righteous Felon, which ships...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
NebraskaTV

Farm Youth of the Month: Two college farmers take on ag life at early age

AXTELL, Neb. — Two college farmers have been around agriculture for most of their life. “I was in the combine right after I was born, I remember in 2nd grade was the first time I drove a tractor by myself, it was the night my mom freaked out when she found out but she couldn’t do anything cause she was in the combine," said Jaron Bergstrom, a freshman in college.
MONTCO.Today

Aqua ‘Takes Education to Next Level,’ Joins Conservancy to Launch Floating Classroom Science Program

Aqua Pennsylvania, an Essential Utilities company, recently joined the Perkiomen Watershed Conservancy to celebrate the 2022 launch of the Conservancy’s Floating Classroom Science Program, with a ribbon-cutting at Aqua’s Green Lane Reservoir. Aqua is the main partner of the Floating Classroom Program, which combines environmental education, kayaking, and...
GREEN LANE, PA
