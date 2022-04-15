Two Montco CSAs Provide Fresh Opportunity to Support Local Farmers While Getting Farm-to-Fork Veggies

Image via FarmerJawn Facebook.

Community-supported agriculture, or CSAs, offers an effective way to support local farmers while putting farm-fresh produce on your table, writes Lillian Gerczyk for the Philadelphia Magazine.

Out of 19 the Philadelphia-area farms and farmers who are offering CSA programs for this spring and summer season, two are in Montgomery County.

FarmerJawn Agriculture in Elkins Park is working on supporting sustainable farming practices in the region. You can support that mission by signing up for the CSA subscription box it offers for $400.

The CSA is intended to feed three to four people and will run 14 weeks from May through August. Each box comes with eight to ten items that include organic fruits and vegetables, tea, honey, and body care products.

Meanwhile, Living Hope Farm in Harleysville has shares that come in three sizes, including large, small, and mini. The large one contains ten seasonal offerings, the small contains six, and the mini three. They cost $832, $532, and $287, respectively.

All sizes include fresh flowers and herbs. Add-ons are also available, such as eggs, mushrooms, and even a Thanksgiving turkey.

The CSA lasts for 22 weeks and runs from June through October.