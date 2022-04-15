ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Police: Man fatally pushed woman into California train

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
Southern California police say a man accused of fatally pushing a woman in front of a freight train has been arrested.

The woman was hit by the train Monday morning in the city of Riverside.

Police say that the woman and the man identified as 41-year-old Kevin Errol Lewis were in an argument next to the railroad tracks that turned physical.

Police say Lewis shoved the woman he was in a dating relationship with into the path of the oncoming train, killing her.

It was not immediately clear whether Lewis had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

