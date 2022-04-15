Mississippi emergency agency: 6 injured in Wednesday storms

PEARL, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said Friday that six injuries have been reported from severe storms that blew through the state Wednesday.

Three of the injuries were in Tippah County and two were in Alcorn County, which are both in the northern part of the state. One was in Clarke County in eastern Mississippi.

MEMA also said the National Weather Service confirmed six tornadoes in the state during the Wednesday storm system.

Damage was reported in 24 of the 82 counties. Central Mississippi’s Winston County reported the most damage, with 41 homes, three businesses and eight farms affected.