ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

3 found dead after shooting at apartments on Indy's NW side

By Katie Cox
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago

Comments / 10

perfect.circle. tool
3d ago

this is what woke politics and criminal worshiping will get you.

Reply
13
Related
WLWT 5

Police: 3 found shot to death in Indianapolis apartment

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were found shot to death Friday inside an Indianapolis apartment, police said. Police officers found the three adults dead after being called to the Oaks of Eagle Creek apartment complex on the city's northwest side about a reported shooting, said Officer Samone Burris with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX26

Teenager reported missing found dead in Sacramento apartment

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old girl reported missing in Oakland was found dead with a gunshot wound at an apartment in Sacramento. Police responding to a call on March 17 discovered Marcella Bernal-Garcia with at least one gunshot wound at the residence east of downtown. The...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Marion County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, IN
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
WGN News

Ariana Taylor’s cause of death, autopsy results released

GARY, Ind. — The Lake County Coroner ruled 23-year-old Ariana’s Taylor’s death an accident on Thursday. Police and family searched for the mother for over a week after a vehicle was discovered underneath the I-65/80-94 interchange on Sunday, April 3. The vehicle’s owner told police Taylor was supposed to be the last person with the […]
GARY, IN
WKYT 27

Former legal guardian of abandoned autistic boy devastated, calls for harsher charges

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Newly released court documents provide more insight into what happened to an Indiana boy whom police believe was abandoned in Colerain Township. Heather Adkins of Shelbyville is accused of leaving her 5-year-old autistic non-verbal son, Martin Thomas Adkins, alone in Colerain Township. She is now in jail on charges of kidnapping and endangering children.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Police#Apartment Complex#Indy#Summer Stamps#The Impd Homicide Office
FOX59

Man shot, killed near 38th and Franklin

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro police confirmed a man was killed in a shooting on the city’s east side overnight Monday. Police were sent on a report of a person shot to to the 7900 block of E. 38th just before 3 a.m. The address matches a convenience store at the intersection of E. 38th and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

‘It’s like a war zone’: Shooting on Indy’s east side injures 3

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A shooting on the city’s east side Monday night sent three people to the hospital. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a woman and two men were wounded when someone started shooting at a house and a car in the 8200 block of Crousore Road. That’s between North Franklin Way and North Post Road, just north of Interstate 70.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIBC.com

Carmel Police Looking for Theft Suspects

CARMEL, Ind. – The Carmel Police Department is searching for two people who are wanted for theft and fraud. On March 2, two individuals were seen on surveillance cameras using stolen credit cards at Walmart at 3221 W. 86th St. in Indianapolis. The credit cards were reported stolen from...
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

IMPD looks for man accused of inappropriate touching

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD and Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of inappropriately touching two juveniles. According to police, a man wearing an orange t-shirt, gray pants, gray shoes and a blue medical mask followed two juvenile females on March 1. This reportedly happened around 2:40 p.m. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

3 caught in Whitestown Verizon armed robbery

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Two young men and a juvenile are under arrest after police said they robbed a Whitestown Verizon store at gunpoint Tuesday and fled into Indianapolis with police on their tail. Antwuan Morris, 22; Donte Woodard, 21, and an unidentified 17-year-old all face felony charges of robbery, theft, intimidation and pointing a firearm, […]
WHITESTOWN, IN
FOX59

UPDATE: Police pursuit in Kokomo ends in fatality

KOKOMO, Ind. — Around 12:42 a.m. Sunday, Kokomo police responded to a vehicle that crashed into a Dollar General. We are being told by police that the driver fled the scene afterwards which is what began the police pursuit. Once the driver was located, the driver continued to flee from police and ended up crashing […]
KOKOMO, IN
WLWT 5

Body camera shows man shot, killed by Cincinnati police officers

CINCINNATI — On Thursday, body camera video on Monday's deadly use of force in Covington was released — not by Northern Kentucky authorities, but by the city of Cincinnati. It became controversial once the Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders took to Twitter to criticize the move, saying...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX59

Car intentionally sent into the White River

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway by IMPD, after divers with the Indianapolis Fire Department help pull a car out of the White River Monday afternoon. Monday afternoon IFD received reports that a blue Kia Stinger left the road in the 2100 block of South West Street. Witnesses told firefighters the car drove 50 yards […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

WRTV

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy