Guardians’ outfielder returns following gruesome injury
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have officially activated outfielder/first baseman Josh Naylor from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday night’s home opener against the Giants.
For the last nine months, Naylor has been rehabbing from a gruesome ankle injury. Last June in Minnesota, he collided with infielder Ernie Clement and was diagnosed with a closed fracture and dislocation of the right ankle.Legendary former WWE wrestlers coming to the Valley
Prior to the injury, he was batting .253 with seven home runs and 21 RBIs in 2021.
In six games on a rehab assignment this season with the Columbus Clippers, Naylor is batting .200 with two doubles and 5 RBIs.
To make room on the roster, pitcher Konnor Pilkington was optioned to Triple-A Columbus.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0