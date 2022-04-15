ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians’ outfielder returns following gruesome injury

By Chad Krispinsky
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have officially activated outfielder/first baseman Josh Naylor from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday night’s home opener against the Giants.

For the last nine months, Naylor has been rehabbing from a gruesome ankle injury. Last June in Minnesota, he collided with infielder Ernie Clement and was diagnosed with a closed fracture and dislocation of the right ankle.

Prior to the injury, he was batting .253 with seven home runs and 21 RBIs in 2021.

In six games on a rehab assignment this season with the Columbus Clippers, Naylor is batting .200 with two doubles and 5 RBIs.

To make room on the roster, pitcher Konnor Pilkington was optioned to Triple-A Columbus.

