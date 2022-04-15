ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Man gets up to 150 years for killing Omaha store clerk

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man who was just 17 when he gunned down an Omaha store clerk and later shot another man at an Omaha home has been sentenced to decades — if not a lifetime — behind bars.

Jacobi Terry, 19, of Omaha, was sentenced Thursday to 70 to 150 years in prison for the Oct. 2, 2019, shootings, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Police have said Terry entered the Tobacco & Vapes store and shot 21-year-old Bahy Altairi in the chest with a .22 caliber rifle, killing Altairi.

Later that night, police said, Terry and two acquaintances went to a home in Omaha to buy a gun, and Terry sprayed the home’s garage with bullets. One of the bullets went through a garage wall and hit a 26-year-old man who was attending a birthday party. The shooting left the man partially paralyzed in one leg.

Comments / 1

Related
KGET

Man gets 25 to life for killing girl, 8

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The girl begged him to stop. Clint Mason didn’t listen. Angry she hadn’t finished her homework and chores, Mason used a belt and metal cane to beat 8-year-old Ger’Mya Amirah Alexander. She died hours later. On Tuesday, Mason, 39, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. He pleaded no […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man accused of killing pregnant Rockford woman and 3 kids to represent himself in court

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eric Jackson, 38, has opted to represent himself in court after being accused of killing 27-year-old Keandra Austin and her three children in 2016. Jackson has pleaded not guilty to the charges of first-degree murder. First Assistant Winnebago County State’s Attorney Ken LaRue said that “everyone has a right to represent […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Law & Crime

‘This Is Gut-Wrenching, to Say the Least’: Judge Sentences Nebraska Woman to Prison in Infant Son’s Death After ‘Severe Shaking Episode’

A judge in Nebraska sentenced a 29-year-old mother to spend up to four decades behind bars in the death of her infant son in 2019. Douglas County District Judge Horacio Wheelock handed down a sentence of 25 to 40 years to Mandy Watson De Garcia in the death of 8-month-old Leovardo Garcia, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
OMAHA, NE
KCAU 9 News

Call for action after more arrests made in Iowa shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Police arrested four more teenagers in the deadly East High shooting investigation, bringing the number of suspects up to 10. “We all need to come together and get on the same path because if we keep going at this rate, we’re going to lose an entire generation of kids,” Sgt. […]
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#22 Caliber#Prison#Ap#The Omaha World Herald#The Tobacco Vapes
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice Police responding to disturbance, arrest two women

BEATRICE – Beatrice Police Tuesday arrested a woman for allegedly assaulting and making threats toward another female. Police responded to a report of a disturbance, and observed a woman inside a home, pushing another woman into a television stand and trying to kick-in a living room door. The female...
BEATRICE, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Hutch Post

Formal charges filed in drug bust

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Formal charges have been filed against a Hutchinson woman who was arrested in a major drug bust last week. Chelsea Pope faces one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute meth and six counts of using a communication device to commit a felony.
HUTCHINSON, KS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

857K+
Followers
417K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy