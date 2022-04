Sunday, as we celebrate Easter, most of the focus will be on family gatherings, Easter eggs and other things not really related to what Christians should be celebrating. Easter is about the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, who came to save a lost, confused and hopeless world. This special day is intended to be a refreshing reminder that there is a life beyond this one. It should be a time for all of us to reflect on the power of the Cross – the Cross where Jesus paid the price for our sins. His Resurrection on the third day assures us that there is life after death.

RESERVE, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO