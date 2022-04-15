ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swan Lake, MT

Teens missing after kayak capsizes during storm on Swan Lake

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SWAN LAKE, Mont. (AP) — Two teenagers are missing after a kayak capsized during a wind storm on Swan Lake in northwestern Montana, Lake County Sheriff Donald Bell said Friday.

Someone called 911 at 4:15 p.m. Thursday to report that two kayakers had capsized about 1,000 feet (305 meters) from shore during high winds.

The caller reported seeing them try to swim to shore. However, they slipped under water before first responders arrived, the sheriff said.

Search efforts continued until dark and were to resume on Friday, Bell said.

Two teens, a male and a female, have been reported missing and are believed to be the missing kayakers, Bell told KERR-AM radio in Polson.

The water temperature in Swan Lake is about 39 degrees Fahrenheit (3.9 Celsius) and the air temperature is 15 degrees (minus 9.4 Celsius), Bell said.

