Lawrence, KS

K-State tennis concludes regular season at KU

By Staff reports
The Manhattan Mercury
 3 days ago
K-State’s Maria Linares hits a return during a match against Texas last season at Mike Goss Tennis Stadium. Photo courtesy Scott Weaver, K-State Athletics

The Kansas State women’s team travels to Lawrence Saturday to wrap up the regular season against No. 29 Kansas.

The Wildcats (9-11, 1-7 Big 12) are ranked 53rd nationally and will tangle with the Jayhawks at noon. Both squads are looking to bounce back from losses against No. 4 Texas and No. 2 Baylor.

“We’re going to be ready and represent the Wildcats to the best of our abilities,” said K-State head coach Jordan Smith in a written release. “Both teams know each other very well and I expect it to be a battle. ”

Senior singles player Maria Linares (13-3) leads the Wildcats into Saturday’s matchup.

Last year, the Wildcats beat Kansas (13-9, 3-5 Big 12) 4-3, their first win over the Jayhawks in eight years. After playing Kansas, K-State will head to the 2022 Big 12 Tennis Championships hosted by TCU at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center in Fort Worth Texas next weekend.

