SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Schenectady man on counts of menacing and assault. Nicholas R. Alber, 24, has been charged on one count of Assault in the 2nd Degree (Class D Felony) and one count of Menacing in the 2nd Degree (Class A misdemeanor) following a March 14 incident in the Town of Charlton. The Schenectady man is accused of engaging in a physical altercation early that morning and striking another male in the face with a BB pistol, resulting in serious injury.

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 26 DAYS AGO