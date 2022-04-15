ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Court: DWI fatality sentence needs more definition

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A Louisiana appellate court has ordered a state judge to add details to the sentence of a man who pleaded guilty to killing a jogger while driving drunk in October 2020.

A three-judge panel of the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal ruled in the case of George D. McKinney Jr., who pleaded guilty last year to vehicular homicide in the death of 30-year-old Jason D. Webb, the American Press reported. The trial judge sentenced him to the maximum 30 years in prison but suspended seven years of that.

McKinney was driving fast and had crossed the center line on Old Highway 171, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office told the newspaper on the day of the accident, Oct. 29, 2020.

The panel said it was not ruling on a claim that the trial judge failed to consider mitigating factors when he sentenced McKinney, who was a 22-year-old first offender. But it said the judge must explain how mitigating factors and aggravating factors affect the new sentence.

The appeals court also noted that the trial judge said he gave McKinney the maximum sentence to “set an example and to deter others from driving while impaired.” The court noted that it banned such a use of the maximum sentence in 2004.

The judge said McKinney must spend at least three years in prison without probation, parole or suspension. The appeal court said that wasn’t specific enough.

The judge also ordered McKinney to serve five years on supervised probation after his release from prison and to pay restitution for funeral costs, counseling for Webb’s children and any medical bills not covered by insurance.

The appellate panel said state law limits supervised probation after release to three years for someone in McKinney’s circumstances. And it said there must be a dollar amount and payment plan for restitution.

It also said the judge failed to order McKinney to participate in a court-approved substance abuse program, something that is required under state law.

Comments / 0

Related
WOUB

Nelsonville man is sentenced for the fatal shooting of a young boy

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — A Nelsonville man was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison in connection with the shooting death of a young boy. Donald Platt, 37, was found guilty last month on charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children. In March 2021, Platt left a loaded and...
NELSONVILLE, OH
WKRG News 5

Federal court sentences Lillian man for gun crime

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Lillian man has been sentenced to two years in prison for his illegal possession of firearms after being convicted of a felony. According to the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama, Alvin Dewayne Pope, 43, was identified during an undercover investigation in which informants purchased marijuana from […]
LILLIAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
WausauPilot

Names released in weekend crash that killed 3 on Hwy. 29

Police have identified the victims in a weekend crash on Hwy. 29 west of Wausau. The crash, at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, claimed the life of 21-year-old Sophie Sullivan, of Appleton, and 20-year-old Audrie R. Stephens, also of Appleton. A 38-year-old Medford-area woman, Jennifer A. Krug, also died in the crash.
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Appellate Court#Ap#The American Press
Oxygen

Couple Murders 2 Women Who Gave Them Shelter, Claiming, 'We Didn’t Have Any Other Choice'

Kandis R. Majors and Terri Ann Seibeck found in each other a loving and supportive partner. Life hadn’t been easy for the two single mothers from West Frankfort, Illinois. “Kandis had a beautiful smile that lit up the room when she walked in. She had so many positive things going for her.” Majors’ mother, Cindy Marlow, told “Snapped: Killer Couples,” airing Sundays at 6/5c on Oxygen.
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman will spend nearly 5 years in federal prison after she admitted submitting bills for medical equipment never given to patients

A Mississippi woman was sentenced to 57 months in prison for defrauding health care insurance providers. Joy Beth Harden, 51, of Columbia pleaded guilty on Aug. 10, 2021, to executing a scheme to defraud Medicare and other health care benefit programs. Specifically, Harden submitted fraudulent bills for durable medical equipment...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
actionnews5.com

229 pounds of marijuana confiscated during traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 54-year-old woman is facing drug charges after police found a vehicle unattended with hundreds of pounds of marijuana inside. According to Memphis Police Department, Catherine Mardesich left a Chevrolet Suburban on the I-55 bridge in a lane of traffic Sunday due to the vehicle being out of gas. Officers responded to the area after reports that someone struck the vehicle.
The Fayetteville Observer

Charge upgraded to murder in fatal Fayetteville DWI wreck

Charges were upgraded last week against a woman who Fayetteville police say was driving impaired when her passenger was killed in a head-on collision March 5. According to the Fayetteville Police Department, Jalea McMillian, 19, was additionally charged Thursday with second-degree murder, driving while impaired and impaired driving under the age of 21 in the death of Monya Aaliyah McDaniels, 20.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

857K+
Followers
417K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy