Open Streets festivals are back in 2022, kicking off with a smaller event in Anacostia in May and a longer stretch of road closing in Shaw in June. The concept — first introduced to the District on Georgia Avenue in 2019 and repeated in 2021 — is to close the street to vehicles and attract people of all ages and abilities to enjoy the space with a festival-like atmosphere. Activities include workout classes, educational booths, jump roping, music, and art. It also allows space for people to walk, bike, and play in the street without fear of traffic. D.C. officials estimate that 20,000 people attended the latest event.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 4 DAYS AGO