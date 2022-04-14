ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mourning doves

I love a quiet, summer day when I hear the mourning doves cooing to each other from tree-to-tree. Every year I see a few doves lazing on the rail of my deck close to the bird feeders. They get their name because of the soft, drawn-out call that sounds like a...

WQAD

Niabi Zoo makes changes to keep birds safe from Avian Flu

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — Niabi Zoo staff are taking precautions to keep birds safe from contracting Avian Flu. Zoo director Lee Jackson says Niabi was first alerted of the issue back in February when cases popped up out east. Since then, they've created plans in place to keep birds...
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

3-Year-Old Alaskan Boy Reels In Monster Fish

There’s just something about seeing videos of young kids experiencing the great outdoors. Making great memories, learning along the way and having a good time… it’s even better when these kids end up with something just spectacular. You know it’s going to have them hooked for life....
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

Sharpshooting Game Warden Frees Trapped Buck by Shooting Its Antler

A quick-thinking, sharpshooting game warden from Pennsylvania freed a buck whose antler got tangled in a net with a stellar shot from his rifle. The Pennsylvania Game Commission warden shared photos of the rescue scene via social media Monday. One of the photos amazingly shows the exact moment the deer’s antler dislodged from the net as the warden aims from the foreground. The rifle shot severed the antler on impact.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Power 96

Owning These Bird Feathers is Illegal Here in Minnesota

Did you know that just possessing a feather from certain species of birds could land you in jail in Minnesota?. Most of us are probably familiar with the law that makes it illegal to possess a feather from a bald eagle, right? (Specifically, the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act of 1940 prohibits the possession of eagle feathers by non-Native Americans. And anyone convicted of violating the law could face a fine of up to $100,000 and a year in jail!)
MINNESOTA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Video Proves Why It’s Hard to Fish When You’re a Farmer

If you're a parent, you realize it's hard to get alone time. It's kind of the same when you're a farmer trying to fish as a new video share proves. This fun YouTube short was just dropped today. There's no location given, but this sure looks like our neck of the woods and I don't know any of our farmers who can't identify.
AGRICULTURE
107.5 Zoo FM

Epic Geese Spectacle Underway at Freezout Lake

There were over 52,000 white geese and over 1,700 tundra swans and trumpeter swans Friday, March 25, at Freezout Lake. The lake, on the Front Range of the Rockies along Highway 89 in Montana, is a birdwatchers' paradise every spring when the white geese stop by to refuel on their northward migration. The photos in this story are from recent years. We thank Mike Daniels for them.
LAKE COUNTY, MT
UPI News

Rare pink grasshopper found in East Texas

March 24 (UPI) -- A man ended up with an unusual pet when he made an unusual discovery among the Texas foliage -- a pink grasshopper. Dirk Parker, 33, an Ohio man currently working in East Texas as an environmental inspector for pipelines, said he initially didn't realize how rare his discovery was.
OHIO STATE
UPI News

Wandering polar bear caught on camera climbing on roof of house

Sometimes creatures of the wild like to venture off and get a little too close for comfort -- moseying around in humankind's turf. That's exactly what happened on April 10 when a polar bear was caught on videotape climbing onto the roof of Bobbi Stevens' house in St. Anthony, Newfoundland, Canada.
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

North Carolina Hunter Tags Rare All-White Leucitic Gobbler After a Three-Year Chase

Troy Cornett of Dudley Shoals, North Carolina, killed a stunning, all-white gobbler on April 9th and wrote on his Facebook page that it was the culmination of a years-long quest to tag the rare bird he first spotted in fall 2019. Cornett says he wasn’t sure what he was looking at when he first laid eyes on the white turkey while deer hunting his father’s 10-acre property in Burke County. “I was like, That looks like something white!” Cornett tells F&S. “I kept looking through my binoculars. The gobbler was inside the flock, so I wasn’t able to get good eyes on him, and it was kind of late in the evening. Finally, the bird got positioned where I could see him, and I was like, Oh my god, that’s a white turkey!”
ANIMALS

