Ohio Wesleyan University President Rock Jones announced Monday he will retire after the 2022-2023 academic year. When Jones, Ph.D., steps down as Ohio Wesleyan’s 16th president, he will have served 15 years in the office and overseen transformational change at the university, including the creation of the OWU Connection signature student experience, the renewal of the residential campus, and the two most successful fundraising campaigns in OWU history, including the record-setting Connect Today, Create Tomorrow campaign that concluded in 2021.

COLLEGES ・ 5 DAYS AGO