Spartanburg, SC

Spartanburg Philharmonic Presents Epic: Mahler Symphony No. 1

 3 days ago

The Spartanburg Philharmonic will be performing Mahler: Symphony No. 1...

KEDM

Monroe Symphony Orchestra presents its annual Pops concert

Monroe Symphony Orchestra presents its annual Pops concert, plus Juleps, and Jazz pre-party fundraiser. Bayou Pointe Event Center is the setting for this season’s annual Pops concert. This year’s theme is The Sound of Broadway, a concert highlighting the best concert songs of musical theater. Conductor Jason Rinehart will lead the Symphony and featured vocalists Blake Oden and Nancy Carey.
NJ.com

Hanover Wind Symphony to present ‘Music as Motion’

Postponed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Hanover Wind Symphony concert titled “Music As Motion” will be presented on Sunday, April 3, at 3 p.m., at the Bickford Theatre in the Morris Museum, 6 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown. HWS musical director and conductor Matthew Paterno...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
YourErie

Renowned pianist makes Philharmonic debut

A renowned pianist made his Erie Philharmonic debut on March 19. George Li performed Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto number three. The piece is considered one the most challenging ever written for piano and orchestra. The Concerto was the inspiration for the 1996 Academy Award Winning film “Shine.” For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX […]
ERIE, PA
Entertainment
AZFamily

Lviv National Philharmonic performs for Ukrainians

Members of the Lviv National Philharmonic took to a public square to perform music by the famed Ukrainian composer, Mykola Lysenko. The public performance was aimed to lifts the spirits of Ukrainians, especially those forced to evacuate their homes due to ongoing shelling from Russian troops. This performance also marked the 180th anniversary of Lysenko’s birth.
WORLD

