Spartanburg Philharmonic Presents Epic: Mahler Symphony No. 1

Monroe Symphony Orchestra presents its annual Pops concert, plus Juleps, and Jazz pre-party fundraiser. Bayou Pointe Event Center is the setting for this season’s annual Pops concert. This year’s theme is The Sound of Broadway, a concert highlighting the best concert songs of musical theater. Conductor Jason Rinehart will lead the Symphony and featured vocalists Blake Oden and Nancy Carey.
Nearly two years ago, the murder of George Floyd sparked a racial reckoning in America. Now, the National Philharmonic and Washington Chorus collaborate on the world premiere of “A Knee on the Neck” at Strathmore on Saturday and Capital One Hall next Monday. “It’s multiple poems for George...
Postponed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Hanover Wind Symphony concert titled “Music As Motion” will be presented on Sunday, April 3, at 3 p.m., at the Bickford Theatre in the Morris Museum, 6 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown. HWS musical director and conductor Matthew Paterno...
A renowned pianist made his Erie Philharmonic debut on March 19. George Li performed Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto number three. The piece is considered one the most challenging ever written for piano and orchestra. The Concerto was the inspiration for the 1996 Academy Award Winning film “Shine.” For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX […]
Andrés Orozco-Estrada has chosen to end his eight-year tenure as Houston Symphony Music Director. The conductor will conclude his tenure with Mahler’s Symphony No. 2, “Resurrection” on April 29, 30, and May 1, 2022. The farewell concerts will take place in Jones Hall, and the Saturday...
Sabaton's The War to End All Wars album is getting a symphonic makeover. The veteran band is set to serve up their latest album in a way you haven't heard it before, giving fans a sweeping symphonic soundtrack version of the record. The album, titled The Symphony to End All...
Members of the Lviv National Philharmonic took to a public square to perform music by the famed Ukrainian composer, Mykola Lysenko. The public performance was aimed to lifts the spirits of Ukrainians, especially those forced to evacuate their homes due to ongoing shelling from Russian troops. This performance also marked the 180th anniversary of Lysenko’s birth.
