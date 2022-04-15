ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Guardian view on ending rape in war: endemic but largely unpunished

By Editorial
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CeMRU_0fAWHhJs00
Pramila Patten warned that reports of attacks in Ukraine were increasing exponentially.

The bodies of women and girls have long been a battlefield in war. This week, the UN’s high representative on sexual violence in conflict, Pramila Patten, warned that reports of attacks in Ukraine were increasing exponentially, while Sima Bahous, executive director of UN Women, called for an independent investigation into sexual violence there. The brutal accounts of assaults by Russian troops have chilling echoes of wars elsewhere. According to the UN, there were heightened levels of conflict-related sexual violence last year.

Rape is one of the most common atrocities in wartime, though in some wars it is particularly widespread and even systematic. The vulnerable – such as disabled people – are often targeted. And war puts women at increased risk even when they have fled the conflict zone, or when a conflict has ended. Ms Patten fears that a humanitarian crisis is turning into a trafficking crisis, and the UN refugee agency has urged the UK not to allow single men to host lone Ukrainian women following predatory approaches.

Yet despite its prevalence, sexual violence is one of the least understood, reported and punished crimes in conflict. Stigma and fear – including of the reaction of their own families and communities – prevent victims from coming forward. Men and boys are attacked too and may be even more reluctant to disclose what has happened to them. Survivors know that their attackers are unlikely to suffer any consequences, while they must live with trauma, punitive social costs and often long-term damage to their health.

The broader difficulties of pursuing perpetrators in what some have termed an “age of impunity” – so visible in Russia’s actions from Grozny to Aleppo – are well documented. But it is also true that rape has not been treated with the same gravity as other offences. It was not listed in the indictments for the Nuremberg trials, and the Tokyo tribunals never addressed the Chinese and Korean women forced into sexual slavery by Japanese troops. There was no justice for the estimated 2 million German women raped by Soviet soldiers after the country’s defeat. The hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshi women held in rape camps by Pakistani troops in the 1971 war never saw their attackers punished.

The 1949 Geneva conventions specify that “Women shall be especially protected against any attack on their honour, in particular against rape, enforced prostitution, or any form of indecent assault.” But it is only relatively recently that a fuller understanding of the crime has emerged, treating it not as the “spoils of war” or extension of an existing culture of sexual violence, but as a weapon used to terrify, dehumanise and even destroy the enemy.

In the 1990s, the horror of the systematic rape of Bosnian women and Rwandan women led to the successful prosecution of rape as a crime against humanity and then as an act of genocide, at the international criminal tribunals for the former Yugoslavia and Rwanda. But members of Islamic State have yet to be punished for systematic sexual violence towards Yazidi women. Prosecutions for rape in conflict remain extremely rare. As foreign secretary, William Hague launched a high-profile initiative to prevent sexual violence in war zones, but attention – and funding – ebbed after his departure. Liz Truss was right to renew the UK’s commitment.

Experts have called for specialist training of lawyers and psychologists at all tribunals. The Global Survivors Fund, launched by Nobel peace laureates Dr Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad, seeks to improve reparations. But above all, what is needed is the international will to address the issue, with increased financial and political backing for bodies such as the international criminal court, and a determination to prioritise tackling sexual violence.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The Guardian view on disinformation: truth is a casualty of Russia’s war

Vladimir Putin’s regime hunts down the truth and celebrates lies. It threatens to jail those who describe honestly what is happening in Ukraine – a war. It brazenly denies documented attacks upon civilians. It concocts claims that the US and Ukraine plot to spread pathogens using migratory birds. It accuses others of its own sins: known for its willingness to fake events, it claimed that a heavily pregnant, visibly injured woman photographed leaving the bombed maternity ward in Mariupol was an actor.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian view on the sanctions siege: pain felt way beyond Russia

In 2017, Vladimir Putin claimed the nation that mastered artificial intelligence “will be the ruler of the world”. He wanted Russia to be an AI superpower by 2030. After invading Ukraine, he may have to wait rather longer to achieve such supremacy – if he ever does. Sanctions mean Moscow cannot easily access the high-end chips that AI requires. Homegrown substitutes will not cut it. Russia’s leading chip-maker is only capable of mass producing semiconductors last used in computers a decade ago.
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pramila Patten
Person
Denis Mukwege
Person
Liz Truss
Person
William Hague
The Guardian

Extremists like Marjorie Taylor Greene are the future of the Republican party

Ever since entering Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene has been making headlines for her long history of peddling conspiracy theories, her blatant embrace of anti-Muslim bigotry and white Christian nationalism, and her aggression against political opponents. The latest escalation came last week, when she smeared her Republican colleagues in the Senate, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Mitt Romney, as “pro-pedophile” after they voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US supreme court; Democrats, she added, “are the party of pedophiles.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

I told Boris Johnson about my husband’s Covid death and saw not a flicker of compassion

On Saturday 26 September 2020, I married Steve, my partner of 11 years. It was a small gathering sandwiched between the spring and autumn lockdowns, with just two witnesses in the register office. We put a marquee outside the house so that later in the evening we could celebrate with our families and friends. It was cold, but the champagne helped. Only three weeks later, Steve died of Covid. We never would have dreamed that as we mourned, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, who have been given fixed-penalty notices today, would be carelessly breaking their own lockdown rules.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#United Nations#Un Women#War#Endemic#Russian#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Tokyo, JP
The Independent

Female black and Asian prisoners detail racism endured in landmark report

Black and Asian women in prison are experiencing racial discrimination at the hands of staff members, a damning new report has found.Hundreds of female black, Asian, minority ethnic inmates as well as prisoners born overseas were surveyed as part of the study along with equality staff working in prisons, and Independent Monitoring Boards (IMB) chairs and members.In the study, run by the Criminal Justice Alliance (CJA) and the IMB, one-third of women said their treatment by prison staff was poor or very poor, with over 40 per cent of women saying they had experienced discrimination - which they said included...
SOCIETY
The Guardian

The Suspect becomes the Convict, but the ‘Lion of Kyiv’ is sure to keep lying

It had all been going so well. After his successful, surprise weekend trip to Ukraine, Boris Johnson had been enjoying his newfound status as “The Lion of Kyiv” during a few days off at Chequers. Then had come the news that the Metropolitan police had now issued more than 50 fixed-penalty notices (FPN). And that’s before they had even got to work on the really serious parties. If only he had put the ruthless and forensic Christopher Geidt in charge of the investigation. Then no one would have been any the wiser about any of the parties.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

242K+
Followers
64K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy