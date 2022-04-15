ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucasville, OH

Lucasville Man Arrested in Horrific Shooting

By Staff Report
In a statement, Sheriff David Thoroughman reported that his office received a 9-1-1 call on Friay, April 15, 2022, at 5:40 am from a female stating that her boyfriend had been shot in the face.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that deputies, along with EMS, responded to this location, 2541 Blue Run Road Lucasville, Ohio, discovering a male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported by air, near the scene, to an undisclosed trauma center.

Detectives responded to the scene collecting evidence, including the firearm that was used during this assault, and they collected statements from the witnesses still at the scene. It was determined that the caller had fled the area on foot prior to the arrival of law enforcement. When fleeing, the female left three small children at the residence, resulting in children’s services being contacted and taking custody of the children.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that the suspect was detained at the residence, then transported to the office. The victim has been identified as Alex Stone, age 34, of 2541 Blue Run Road Lucasville, Ohio. Stone is undergoing surgery and is listed in stable condition.

Arrested was Charles C. Thomas, age 68, of 2541 Blue Run Road Lucasville, Ohio. Thomas has been charged with one count of Felonious Assault, a felony of the 2nd degree, and one count of Child Endangering, a misdemeanor of the 1st degree. Thomas is currently being held on a $152,500 bond and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that this is still an ongoing investigation that could result in more charges being presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury at a later date.

