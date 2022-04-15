ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weed At Its Finest: What Are Cannabis Moon Rocks And How Do You Consume Them?

Microdosing is great, but when life finds you lost in the depths of a Mercurial retrograde, you need a macrodose of the interstellar variety. Enter moon rocks, the uber-potent, uber-affordable way to get out-of-this-world high, harkening back to the days before full-ish legality, long before dosage caps, child proof packing, and astronomical taxes changed the game.

Moon rocks — nugs that have been covered in a sticky concentrate then rolled in kief — exist somewhat outside the current zeitgeist of weed culture. In a world where mindfulness and wellness trump the heady highs and bloodshot eyes of the pre-legalization era, moonrocks triumph as a relic of yesteryear, reminding you it can still be fun to be too high to do anything but belly laugh and lay around.

So, what are moon rocks exactly? Why would you want to smoke them? And, of course, how do you smoke them, you ask? Never fear. Weedmaps News is here to moonwalk you through the process, from countdown to blastoff.

What Are Moon Rocks?

Moon rocks are nugs of flower that have been dipped or covered in an extract like hash oil or shatter, then rolled in kief, a powder made of the trichomes, terpenes, and cannabinoids that have fallen from flower.

Why smoke moon rocks?

Moon rocks are often used as a type of “stoner hack.” Typically clocking in at least 50% THC and costing upwards of $30 a gram, these coated nugs are all about bang for your buck. If you need to get extremely high, but don't want to shell out the potentially hundreds of dollars it would take to buy the flower, concentrate, and kief separately, to the moon you go.

If cannabis consumption were a three-course meal, a microdose would be an appetizer, a fire pre-roll would be an entree, and moon rocks would be a McDonald's hot fudge sundae you pick up on the way home from the restaurant: not necessarily the most gourmet product, but it gets the job done, and well.

Outside of wanting to get out-of-this-world high, moon rocks have a stellar application in the medicinal world, too. Since legality put a milligram cap on many cannabis products, for example, the 10 milligrams per serving cap imposed on edibles, patients requiring high doses of THC to cope with their ailments turn to moon rocks for relief.

Moon rocks are nugs of flower that have been covered in a sticky concentrate, then rolled in kief. It's a product type that is seen as more potent than standard flower and more affordable than concentrates.

Pros:

  • They're the one-stop-shop for getting as high as humanly possible.
  • Easy and cost-effective: purchasing the three ingredients separately will set you back way more than buying a simple gram of moon rocks.
  • Great for medicinal patients who require high THC dosage.
  • Always a fun party favor and/or conversation piece.

Cons:

  • They get you as high as humanly possible, which, in my experience, is not necessarily always great.
  • You can only use glass to smoke moon rocks. Don't roll them in a joint or blunt, and don't put them in a grinder. It will make an incredible mess. Either put a small piece on a bowl of flower, or use a small piece as a standalone bowl.
  • You can't let moon rocks get too hot by leaving them in the sun or your car on a hot day. When they get too hot they can become a melty, gummy, sticky, mushy nightmare, never returning to their former planetary glory.

How to smoke moonrocks

Moon rocks are often viewed as a “stoner hack” due to the high amount of THC a small piece can have. Weed smokers looking for an extra kick in their smoking session can use a piece of moon rock along with their standard flower.

What you'll need:

  • 1 gram of moon rocks
  • 1 gram of flower
  • 1 blade or straight razor
  • 1 glass piece (pipe, bubbler, bong)
  • 1 lighter
  • 1 rolling tray

Step 1

Take one moon rock nug, place on the rolling tray. With your blade, cut the nug into four or five chunks.

Step 2

Take your glass piece and pack a normal bowl of flower.

Step 3

Put Moonrock chunk on top of the normal bowl of flower.

Step 4

Light your lighter, and begin burning the top of the moon rock slowly, so it sizzles and begins melting into the flower beneath it. If it catches on fire, blow it out.

Do not touch the moon rock. It will stick to you and burn you. Trust me, it sucks.

Step 5

Inhale as you apply low heat to the bowl until the entire thing is cherried.

Again, never touch the sticky little devil during this process, you will regret it.

Step 6

Exhale huge cloud. Coughing uncontrollably is optional.

From here, you may want to orbit the living room, alternating between contact with the fridge, the television and the couch for the foreseeable future. After a successful descent back into the atmosphere, repeat, if you dare.

IN THIS ARTICLE
