Scottsville, VA

Albemarle Police investigating two found dead in home outside Scottsville

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCOTTSVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle Police responded late Thursday afternoon to a call for service outside of Scottsville and found two bodies at a residence in the 9100-block of Totier...

NBC12

Police investigate after person found dead in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a person was found dead in Chesterfield. Police said they were called to the 3300 block of Tanners Way for the report of shots fired around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found a person dead in a wooded area.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
News On 6

Police Searching For Answers After Woman Found Dead Outside Tulsa Home

An unusual call and discovery Friday morning is leaving Tulsa Police with a lot of unanswered questions. Police say just before 8, someone living near 66th Street North and MLK looked out their front door, to see a woman lying on their neighbor's front porch. "The fire department got called,”...
TULSA, OK
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
City
Scottsville, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
The Independent

12-year-old arrested for shooting and killing classmate at school

A 12-year-old child died after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Greenville News that the child who was killed was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson. He was shot at least once in the school by another 12-year-old student who has been arrested. A coroner confirmed Friday that Jamari was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.The student who allegedly shot Jamari left the school after the shooting and was found hiding under a deck at a nearby home, the sheriff's office said. The boy is expected to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Crime Stoppers#Albemarle Police#Wina
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag, police reveal

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed. Howard Klein called 911 on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had disappeared, sources told the New York Post.Mr Klein later told police that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found. Orsolya Gaal, 51, was killed in the basement of her home by an unknown attacker in who then dragged her body half a mile away and dumped near to a popular walking path on Metropolitan Avenue in the early...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KVIA

Three people were killed in a shooting at a North Carolina hotel

Three people were killed and three others injured in a shooting at a Fayetteville, North Carolina, hotel Saturday. The incident took place at the Baymont Ramada, the Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) said in a tweet. The hotel is located about 10 miles south of Fort Bragg. Investigators said Sunday three...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WUSA9

2 arrested after 14 overdoses, 9 deaths reported in 1 day in DC

Police have arrested two people they say are connected to a string of overdoses that lead to the deaths of nine people in D.C. According to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the Violent Crime Suppression Division announced the arrests of 43-year-old Sheldon Marbley and 23-year-old Shameka Hayes on several drug charges.
WASHINGTON, DC
Public Safety
Fox 19

Homicide unit investigating man found dead in Westwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday in Westwood. According to a police release, police responded to the 2200 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard around 8 a.m. for a report of a deceased person. Upon arrival, officers say they found Ronald Steele,...
WausauPilot

Names released in weekend crash that killed 3 on Hwy. 29

Police have identified the victims in a weekend crash on Hwy. 29 west of Wausau. The crash, at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, claimed the life of 21-year-old Sophie Sullivan, of Appleton, and 20-year-old Audrie R. Stephens, also of Appleton. A 38-year-old Medford-area woman, Jennifer A. Krug, also died in the crash.
WAUSAU, WI
The Independent

Police: Three dead in shooting at Georgia gun range

Authorities say three people are dead after a robbery at a gun range in Georgia.The Grantville Police Department said via Facebook that the robbery occurred Friday evening. When officers arrived at the scene around 8 p.m., they discovered the owner of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting had been killed, along with his wife and grandson.Some 40 weapons and a video camera were taken. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was also called in due to the amount of weapons taken. The shooting range is in rural Coweta County, about 50 miles (about 80 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.Police are looking for witnesses and have not announced any arrests. Read More Ukraine news live: 39 killed in Kramatorsk station attackWhy has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict simply explained
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS 46

Police: Man found dead near Atlanta roadway, investigation underway

ATLANTA (CBS46) – An investigation is underway after authorities found a body near an Atlanta roadway Wednesday afternoon. Around 5:07 p.m., police responded to the area of 7th Street and Etheridge Drive in northwest Atlanta after receiving a person injured call. When officials arrived at the scene, they found a man dead on the scene.
ATLANTA, GA
Kait 8

Army soldier accused of raping college student in dorm room

(WAFB/Gray News) - A U.S. Army soldier in Louisiana is under arrest after being accused of raping an LSU student in her dorm room earlier this month. The LSU Police Department said they received a report of a rape on campus in the early morning hours on Mar. 13, reported by WAFB.
LOUISIANA STATE

