ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Cannabis Basics: How Long Does Marijuana Stay In Your System?

By The Fresh Toast
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago

If you’re a regular smoker and have a drug test coming up, the wisest thing to do would be to stop consuming cannabis for a minimum of 15 days before the day of your test.

Blood tests can be scary for regular marijuana users, especially when there’s a job or some sort of insurance on the line. While these sort of tests are becoming less and less common for all sorts of reasons, they are still required on special occasions. So, for how long does marijuana stay in the body?

Depending on the quantity of what you smoke or consume, cannabis can stay in your circulatory system for a period that ranges from two to 15 days. As we all know by now, each body is different, and there are a few important factors that should be taken into account, like metabolism, the frequency and quantity of cannabis that was consumed, body mass index, and consumption method (edibles, smoking, etc.)

Occasional consumers can expect to be clean within a couple of days, but moderate and heavy users should expect a different story; cannabis can stay in their systems for about a week. If you’re a regular smoker and have a drug test coming up, the wisest thing to do would be to stop consuming cannabis for a minimum of 15 days before the day of your test.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Ve9Y_0fAWHFne00

Photo by Elton Clemente/Getty Images

Noticias sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

Your body’s circulatory system is also affected by the way in which you consume cannabis. If you’re smoking, you can expect the THC to show up in your blood instantly. The good news here is that this method ensures that the drug will leave your body within a shorter period of time. When consuming an edible, it’s just the opposite. Once ingested, the cannabis will be processed by your liver, delaying the progress towards your bloodstream. When cannabis is ingested orally the drug will take longer to have an effect and it’ll stay in the body for a longer period of time.

Cannabis is not only present in your blood, it’s also present in your urine and hair. Since there’s fat in these latter two, the THC will latch on and remain there for a period up to two months. Studies have shown that exercising causes dormant cannabinoids in your body pop back into your blood system, even if you’ve stopped consuming cannabis.

The most important thing you should know when asking yourself these questions is the kind of drug test you’ll be taking. Once you know, you can prepare accordingly, taking the necessary measures and precautions to ensure that you’ll get your body clean before you take it.

Photo by qimono via Pixabay

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Rallies 35% After Robinhood Listing

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD saw its price spike after being listed by Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD on Tuesday. What Happened: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SHIB rallied 35% to an intra-day high of $0.00002977 after Robinhood announced that it had finally listed the meme-based cryptocurrency. At the time of writing,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Musk No Longer Twitter's Largest Shareholder: Who Has The Top Spot With An Over 10% Stake In The Company?

As Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk hopes to buy Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) in a $43 billion deal, he is now no longer the company’s largest shareholder. What Happened: A recent SEC filing shows that Vanguard Group is now the biggest shareholder of Twitter with a 10.3% stake in the company. That's 82.4 million shares, worth $3.7 billion as of Friday's close.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cannabis And Pancreatic Cancer: Botanical Drug Kills 100% Of Cancer Cells, Research On The Cell Model Reveals

Cannabotech (CNTC.TA), which is involved in the development of a botanical drug based on an extract of the Cyathus striatus fungus and a cannabinoid extract from the cannabis plant, reports that in experiments conducted on a cell model, the fungus extract eliminated 100% of pancreatic cancer cells relatively selectively and without damaging normal cells.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoking Marijuana#Blood Test#Drug Test#Urine Test
Benzinga

7 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks With The Highest Yields

When it comes to playing defense, Buffett's stocks are always high-quality investments. Chevron and Verizon are among those stocks. The stock market rally has run out of steam so far in 2022 as investors grow increasingly concerned about elevated inflation and the potential for aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The U.S. economic outlook is uncertain, the war in Ukraine is uncertain and the valuation of growth stocks is uncertain as interest rates start to rise.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Apple Begins Manufacturing iPhone In India, Marking Setback For China

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has started manufacturing the iPhone 13 in India, Reuters reports. Apple produced the iPhone at a local plant of Apple's Taiwanese contract manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHAF), operating as Foxconn in Sriperumbudur in Southern Tamil Nadu. China's Smartphone Shipment Plunges By 32%...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) - P/E: 3.53. Avnet's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $1.51, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.22. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.48%, which has increased by 0.07% from 2.41% in the previous quarter. This quarter, GSE Systems experienced a decrease in earnings...
STOCKS
Benzinga

$1000 Invested In NVIDIA 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

NVIDIA NVDA has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 20.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.03%. Currently, NVIDIA has a market capitalization of $630.29 billion. Buying $1000 In NVDA: If an investor had bought $1000 of NVDA stock 15 years ago, it...
STOCKS
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Tilray Stock At Its Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Tilray bottomed at $2.43 during the pandemic-driven March sell-off. The stock ultimately peaked at $67 in February 2021 during a short squeeze. Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Rachel Maddow's MSNBC Show Moving To Monday Nights Only

"MSNBC Prime" with rotating hosts will fill the Tuesday-through-Friday time slot. Maddow to focus on additional projects, including films and podcasts. Rachel Maddow’s star at MSNBC is being refocused as her weeknight talk show is being cut back to a Monday-only program. What Happened: Variety reported that Maddow’s 9...
TV & VIDEOS
Benzinga

A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks

Eni (NYSE:E) - P/E: 8.89. Petrobras Brasileiro saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.52 in Q3 to $0.65 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 32.89%, which has increased by 0.49% from last quarter's yield of 32.4%. Eni has reported Q4 earnings per share at...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Sees 200% Surge In Large Transactions Over 24 Hours

Meme-based cryptocurrency Shiba Inu SHIB/USD saw a 202% surge in large transactions over the last 24 hours. What Happened: According to data from IntoTheBlock, there were 124 on-chain transfers with a minimum value of $100,000 on Monday. SHIB lost 10% of its value over the last 24 hours amid a...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Veru Shares Are Rising After Hours

Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session on continued momentum from the regular session. The stock closed up more than 180% after the company announced its novel COVID-19 drug candidate reduced deaths by 55% in hospitalized patients in an interim analysis of the Phase 3 study.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
123K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy