Glendale, CA

Glendale police kill armed man after stolen car chase

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
Glendale police have shot and killed a man they say he fled in a stolen SUV and then got out of the vehicle with a gun.

Police say they tried to pull over the reportedly stolen vehicle shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday in Glendale but it took off, hitting several cars before crashing into a parked car in the neighboring Atwater Village neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Police say the driver got out of the car with a gun and officers shot him.

He died at the scene.

A woman who also fled the SUV was taken into custody.

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

