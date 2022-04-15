ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Voter Registration Deadline Is April 19

By West Virginia Public Broadcasting
wvpublic.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe deadline to register to vote, or update a current voter registration, for the upcoming May 10 Primary Election is April 19. Voters who have moved to a different address, changed their name, or wish to change their political party...

www.wvpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Republicans build on voter registration momentum in Tampa Bay

Republican voter registration has gained on Democrats over the last year in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties, according to election supervisor’s offices registration figures. No-party registrants continue to be the fastest-growing category. The change is greatest in Hillsborough, where Democratic voter numbers hit a record advantage last year over...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene sees first fundraising loss

The campaign committee for Marjorie Taylor Greene has reported its first net loss since she was elected, according to its most recent filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).On Friday a $314,000 deficit over the first three months of 2022 was reported and previous contribution totals were revised down by more than $100,000, The Daily Beast was first to report. Rep. Greene’s committee, Greene for Congress, is known as one of the top fundraisers in the House. However it spent $1.38million in the first quarter of 2022, but only took in $1.06m in donations.There are three sizable increases in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WNEM

Michigan voters can now update their registrations online

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Michiganders can update their voter registration with new tools from the state’s bureau of elections. Voters can go online to check and update their registration as necessary. The Michigan Bureau of Elections also sends mailers to the addresses of voters who may have moved and voters can now respond to those mailers by verifying, canceling or updating their registration.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy