Twitter Users All Facepalm At New Jersey Governor's Missed Opportunity For 420

By David Moye
 3 days ago

When it comes to missed opportunities, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) is a day late and a dime bag short.

On Thursday, Murphy announced that his state would start selling recreational cannabis for those 21 and older on April 21.

April 21 falls 24 hours after April 20 ― aka “420,” the closest thing the cannabis industry has to a “hangover holiday.”

As such, many Twitter users weren’t high on Murphy’s “421” tweet.

Some got out of joint.

Still, some couldn’t help but express some grudging admiration for the governor’s decision.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

