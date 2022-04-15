ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres' Austin Nola: Swipes bag Thursday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Nola went 1-for-4 with three runs, an RBI, a stolen base and a walk in Thursday's...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Tigers' Joe Jimenez: Picks up first hold

Jimenez struck out two in a scoreless inning of relief to earn a hold in Friday's win over the Royals. Jimenez has carried over a strong spring into the regular season, as he's now logged four scoreless innings with four strikeouts in the early going. The righty has been volatile before, but he has the talent to string together some good performances if he's able to find some consistency. He should continue to work in front of Michael Fulmer and Gregory Soto in the Detroit bullpen.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Former Star MLB Pitcher Announces His Retirement

After 12 years in the big leagues, former Cy Young pitcher Jake Arrieta has announced his retirement. Arrieta, who last pitched for the San Diego Padres last season, revealed he was stepping away during an appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast. “Well, I haven’t signed...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Shuts down Mariners

Verlander (1-1) picked up the win during Saturday's 4-0 shutout of Seattle, allowing three hits with eight strikeouts in eight scoreless innings. If there were any doubts about Verlander's potential to remain effective, they were put to rest Saturday. The 39-year-old righty was masterful in permitting just four baserunners while recording twice as many strikeouts and required 87 pitches to endure eight innings. The future Hall-of-Famer is set to take the hill next for a premier matchup against Toronto on Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Twins' Jorge Polanco: Racking up free passes

Polanco went 0-for-3 with a walk in Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Red Sox. Polanco has produced only one hit over his last four games, but he's accrued four walks over that stretch to get on base at a .313 clip. The switch-hitting infielder's walk rate currently sits at a career-high 16.7 percent, but a career-worst 30.6 percent strikeout rate has played a large part in his average sitting at a paltry .200 through nine games. He'll be back in the lineup for Monday's Patriots' Day game in Boston, batting leadoff while manning second base, according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Manny Machado
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Placed on 10-day injured list

Pressly was placed on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pressly blew the save and took the loss Wednesday in Arizona when he allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and two walks in one-third of an inning. It's possible that the injury contributed to his struggles, and the right-hander will have at least a week and a half to recover. In spite of Wednesday's rough outing, Pressly should reclaim closing duties upon his return. Hector Neris and Ryne Stanek are candidates for ninth-inning duties while Pressly is sidelined.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jon Berti: Back on bench

Berti is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Berti made his third start in the Marlins' eight games this season in Saturday's 10-3 loss, going 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored. The speedy 32-year-old is expected to continue working in a utility role for Miami this season, with most of his starting opportunities coming when the Marlins want to rest one of their two lefty-hitting everyday infielders -- Jazz Chisholm and Joey Wendle -- against a lefty starting pitcher.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Not available to pitch in Toronto

Houck disclosed to the media Sunday that he's unvaccinated against COVID-19, meaning he won't be eligible to pitch during the Red Sox's upcoming series in Toronto that runs from April 25 through 28, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports. "I'm definitely bummed that I won't be able to make that start," said Houck, who would have been in line to take the hill for the April 26 game. "But the starts that I am able to make, I plan on giving 100 percent for this team, if not more, so."
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Donovan Walton: Joins active roster

Walton was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Walton will take the roster spot that had belonged to Mitch Haniger, who was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday. Walton is unlikely to take much of Haniger's playing time and will presumably instead fill a utility role, as he's a career .196/.260/.315 hitter in 36 major-league games.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Rehab outing planned for Tuesday

Clevinger (knee) is on track to make his second minor-league rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A El Paso, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Tuesday's start could be the final one of Clevinger's rehab assignment, especially if he's able to build on the solid two-inning, five-strikeout performance he turned in for Low-A Lake Elsinore on Thursday. Clevinger tossed 31 pitches in the start for Lake Elsinore, so the Padres will presumably want to see him reach the 50-pitch mark Tuesday to put himself in consideration for a return from the 10-day injured list during the final week of April.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Remains out

Senzel (illness) is out of the lineup Saturday against the Dodgers, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Senzel remains out for the fourth consecutive game, but he was reportedly available off the bench Friday and the same could be true Saturday. That likely means he'll avoid a stint on the injured list, though his lingering absence creates doubt. Aristides Aquino has gotten more regular playing time in Senzel's absence, and he'll hit sixth while starting in right field Saturday.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Padres' Wil Myers: Sitting again Saturday

Myers (thumb) remains on the bench for Saturday's game against Atlanta. Per Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune, Myers skipped batting practice Friday due to a thumb issue and didn't end up getting into the game. Whether or not he's available off the bench Saturday is not yet clear. Matt Beaty will pick up a start in right field.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Dusten Knight: OKs outright assignment

Knight accepted his outright assignment to Triple-A Durham after clearing waivers Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Knight's recent stay on the Rays' 40-man roster and 28-man active roster lasted just one day, as he was designated for assignment following a 2.1-inning relief appearance in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Athletics. He'll stick around in the organization as relief depth at the Triple-A level.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Bears' James O'Shaughnessy: Signed by Chicago

The Bears signed O'Shaughnessy to a one-year contract Monday. O'Shaughnessy now joins a tight end room led by Cole Kmet, alongside Ryan Griffin & Jesper Horsted. The veteran was limited to just seven appearances with Jacksonville last season, as he dealt with hip and ankle injuries, but he now appears fully healthy. In those seven contests, O'Shaughnessy secured 24 of 34 targets for 244 yards, but he was held without a touchdown.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Ejected from Saturday's game

Arozarena was ejected from Saturday's game against the White Sox in the top of the sixth inning, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Arozarena took a called third strike in the top of the sixth frame, and he was thrown out of the game after tossing his bat in disgust. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3 with a strikeout. Assuming Saturday's incident doesn't lead to a suspension, the 27-year-old should be available for Sunday's series finale.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Placed on injured list

Senzel (illness) was placed on the injured list Saturday. The fact that the Reds' announcement merely referred to the "injured list" rather than the "10-day injured list" suggests Senzel has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list. He's been battling an illness over the past few days, though there hadn't been any previous indication that his illness was coronavirus. Players can hit the COVID-19 injured list merely with COVID-like symptoms, however, which appears to be what's going on here per C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. If he continues to avoid a positive test, he could be back within the next few days, but if he tests positive for the virus he'd likely miss more time. Daniel Duarte was recalled to take his place on the roster.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Padres' Kyle Tyler: Sent back to minors

Tyler was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Friday. It's been a whirlwind month for Tyler, who has been claimed twice by the Padres after being DFA'd twice by the Angels, once by the Red Sox and once by San Diego since March 19. In fact, the right-hander has been shuttled around so much that he hasn't been able to get into any major- or minor-league games yet this season. Tyler allowed four runs over 12.1 innings with the Angels last season and posted a mediocre 6:6 K:BB across his five relief appearances.
SAN DIEGO, CA

