San Diego, CA

Padres' Luke Voit: Racks up three RBI in rout

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Voit went 2-for-5 with a double, a run and three RBI in Thursday's 12-1...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Twins' Jorge Polanco: Racking up free passes

Polanco went 0-for-3 with a walk in Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Red Sox. Polanco has produced only one hit over his last four games, but he's accrued four walks over that stretch to get on base at a .313 clip. The switch-hitting infielder's walk rate currently sits at a career-high 16.7 percent, but a career-worst 30.6 percent strikeout rate has played a large part in his average sitting at a paltry .200 through nine games. He'll be back in the lineup for Monday's Patriots' Day game in Boston, batting leadoff while manning second base, according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Shuts down Mariners

Verlander (1-1) picked up the win during Saturday's 4-0 shutout of Seattle, allowing three hits with eight strikeouts in eight scoreless innings. If there were any doubts about Verlander's potential to remain effective, they were put to rest Saturday. The 39-year-old righty was masterful in permitting just four baserunners while recording twice as many strikeouts and required 87 pitches to endure eight innings. The future Hall-of-Famer is set to take the hill next for a premier matchup against Toronto on Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Placed on 10-day injured list

Pressly was placed on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pressly blew the save and took the loss Wednesday in Arizona when he allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and two walks in one-third of an inning. It's possible that the injury contributed to his struggles, and the right-hander will have at least a week and a half to recover. In spite of Wednesday's rough outing, Pressly should reclaim closing duties upon his return. Hector Neris and Ryne Stanek are candidates for ninth-inning duties while Pressly is sidelined.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Lifted from Saturday's game

Bryant exited Saturday's game against the Cubs due to tightness in his quadriceps, Kyle Newman of The Denver Postreports. Bryant was pulled in the sixth inning as a precaution with Colorado holding a comfortable 8-1 lead. The issue doesn't sound serious, as manager Bud Black said after the game it's possible Bryant doesn't miss additional time. Even if Bryant is forced to miss Sunday's game, it doesn't sound as if a stint on the injured list will be needed.
DENVER, CO
Luke Voit
CBS Sports

Mariners' Donovan Walton: Joins active roster

Walton was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Walton will take the roster spot that had belonged to Mitch Haniger, who was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday. Walton is unlikely to take much of Haniger's playing time and will presumably instead fill a utility role, as he's a career .196/.260/.315 hitter in 36 major-league games.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Not starting Saturday

Haniger isn't starting Saturday's game against the Astros. Haniger will sit for the first time after starting in each of the first eight games of the season. He's hitting .176 with three homers, a double, three runs and seven RBI to begin the year. Jarred Kelenic will shift to right field while Jesse Winker starts in left.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rays' Dusten Knight: OKs outright assignment

Knight accepted his outright assignment to Triple-A Durham after clearing waivers Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Knight's recent stay on the Rays' 40-man roster and 28-man active roster lasted just one day, as he was designated for assignment following a 2.1-inning relief appearance in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Athletics. He'll stick around in the organization as relief depth at the Triple-A level.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Rehab outing planned for Tuesday

Clevinger (knee) is on track to make his second minor-league rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A El Paso, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Tuesday's start could be the final one of Clevinger's rehab assignment, especially if he's able to build on the solid two-inning, five-strikeout performance he turned in for Low-A Lake Elsinore on Thursday. Clevinger tossed 31 pitches in the start for Lake Elsinore, so the Padres will presumably want to see him reach the 50-pitch mark Tuesday to put himself in consideration for a return from the 10-day injured list during the final week of April.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Remains out

Senzel (illness) is out of the lineup Saturday against the Dodgers, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Senzel remains out for the fourth consecutive game, but he was reportedly available off the bench Friday and the same could be true Saturday. That likely means he'll avoid a stint on the injured list, though his lingering absence creates doubt. Aristides Aquino has gotten more regular playing time in Senzel's absence, and he'll hit sixth while starting in right field Saturday.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Ejected from Saturday's game

Arozarena was ejected from Saturday's game against the White Sox in the top of the sixth inning, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Arozarena took a called third strike in the top of the sixth frame, and he was thrown out of the game after tossing his bat in disgust. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3 with a strikeout. Assuming Saturday's incident doesn't lead to a suspension, the 27-year-old should be available for Sunday's series finale.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Kyle Tyler: Sent back to minors

Tyler was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Friday. It's been a whirlwind month for Tyler, who has been claimed twice by the Padres after being DFA'd twice by the Angels, once by the Red Sox and once by San Diego since March 19. In fact, the right-hander has been shuttled around so much that he hasn't been able to get into any major- or minor-league games yet this season. Tyler allowed four runs over 12.1 innings with the Angels last season and posted a mediocre 6:6 K:BB across his five relief appearances.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Placed on injured list

Senzel (illness) was placed on the injured list Saturday. The fact that the Reds' announcement merely referred to the "injured list" rather than the "10-day injured list" suggests Senzel has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list. He's been battling an illness over the past few days, though there hadn't been any previous indication that his illness was coronavirus. Players can hit the COVID-19 injured list merely with COVID-like symptoms, however, which appears to be what's going on here per C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. If he continues to avoid a positive test, he could be back within the next few days, but if he tests positive for the virus he'd likely miss more time. Daniel Duarte was recalled to take his place on the roster.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Remains out of lineup

Grichuk isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cubs. Grichuk will be out of the Rockies' lineup for a third consecutive game, but the team hasn't given any indication that he's dealing with an injury. Sam Hilliard will start in center field and bat seventh.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Retreats to bench

Diaz isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cubs. Diaz started the last five games and went 8-for-20 with a homer, two doubles and three RBI. He'll get a breather while Dom Nunez starts behind the plate and bats ninth.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Angels' Jose Rojas: Optioned to Triple-A

Rojas was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday. Rojas began the season on the major-league roster since Taylor Ward (groin) was on the injured list. The 29-year-old Rojas appeared in six games and hit .150 with two doubles, a run, an RBI and six strikeouts. He'll now head to the minors after Ward was reinstated from the 10-day IL on Saturday.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: No timetable for return

Fletcher (hip) isn't traveling with the Angels on their current road trip and does not currently have a timetable for a return, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. According to head athletic trainer Mike Frostad, Fletcher has remained in Anaheim to receive treatment on the left hip that first began to bother him near the end of spring training. The infielder was placed on the injured list April 12 and is eligible to return April 22, but it's unclear if he'll be healthy enough to play by that date. Fletcher went 1-for-13 over five games prior to the trip to the IL.
ANAHEIM, CA

